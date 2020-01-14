Celsee and Kindstar Global Collaborate to Bring Advanced Tools for Monitoring Circulating Tumor Cells to Scientists in China

ANN ARBOR, Mich. & BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celsee, Inc., a leading provider of single-cell isolation technology, and Kindstar Global, the largest medical esoteric testing service group in China, today announced a purchase agreement to provide scientists at the Kindstar Laboratory System in China with Celsee’s Genesis System for monitoring circulating tumor cells (CTCs) in lung, breast, and bladder cancers as well as single-cell research. In addition, Kindstar will become a distributor of Celsee’s products in China.

For this cancer research, Kindstar scientists will use the BioINK kit, which was developed by IncellDx for CTC enumeration in therapeutic monitoring and is performed on Celsee’s Genesis System utilizing the Celselect™ Technology. Now, researchers will gain access to Celsee’s Genesis System, which has better capture efficiency and detection of CTCs compared to other CTC enumeration platforms.

“Kindstar Global is leading the way for oncology research and testing in China, and we are committed to implementing the most advanced tools for that work,” said Dr. Shiang Huang, Founder and CEO of Kindstar. “We are truly impressed by the capabilities of Celsee’s single-cell isolation and enumeration technology and are eager to use it in our own laboratories as well as to make it available to scientists throughout China.”

John Stark, Chief Executive Officer of Celsee, commented: “We are very excited to announce the partnership with Kindstar and the opportunity to bring Celsee technology to the clinical research market in China. Our team has worked closely with IncellDx to develop workflows that combine our single-cell tools with their flow cytometry classification assays and BioINK assays for CTC enumeration to assess disease progression and response to therapy.”

Celsee’s technology enables high-throughput analysis of single cells with industry-leading capture rates. The Genesis System supports two slide technologies. Celselect slides enrich and enumerate CTCs with high capture efficiency and detection rates. Celsingle™ slides use a gentle, gravity-based method to capture and isolate thousands of individual cells while maintaining viability and structural integrity for robust downstream analysis in both genomic and proteomic applications and improved sensitivity compared to other single-cell technologies.

About Kindstar Group

Kindstar Global Technology is the first and biggest leading-edge medical esoteric testing service group in China. It provides 3000+ tests in hematology, oncology, medical genetics, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases to medical specialties including internal medicine department, surgery department, gynecology department and pediatrics department in more than 3000 hospitals. Kindstar also provides medical research, clinical trial services and translational medicine study services to physicians, medical science and technology institutions and pharmaceutical companies. Kindstar Global has been committed to leading China’s esoteric testing technology and services and improving China’s specialty diagnosis and individualized health. For more information, visit en.kindstarglobal.com.

About Celsee, Inc.

Celsee, Inc., a privately held company in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is breaking through the traditional barriers of single-cell analysis and delivering clinical-grade technology designed to support the life sciences revolution and precision medicine. Based on a gentle, gravity-induced, micro-well isolation technique, the patented technology forms the foundation for an elegant, scalable, and flexible single-cell analysis platform that makes more experiments feasible. Celsee’s first product, the Genesis System, enables scientists to analyze and interpret cellular behavior and collect previously inaccessible information for improved results in applications such as proteogenomics, next-generation sequencing, immune monitoring, and cell therapy. For more information, visit www.celsee.com.