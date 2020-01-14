CarePort Health and MiHIN Partner for Streamlined Transitions of Care Throughout the State of Michigan

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CarePort Health, a pioneer in care coordination and post-acute outcomes management, today announced its partnership with Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN), Michigan’s state-designated entity to improve healthcare quality, efficiency and patient safety within the state of Michigan.

Through this partnership, CarePort leverages data flowing through MiHIN to provide higher quality data to participating payer and provider organizations, enabling a more cost-effective approach in managing patient populations.

In 2014, the State of Michigan partnered with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to test Dual Eligible Demonstration, an initiative currently live in 13 states that aims to improve care for Medicare-Medicaid enrollees. The CarePort platform allows Michigan provider and payer organizations participating in MI Health Link, the state’s Dual Eligible Demonstration program, to more easily adhere to program requirements that include conducting patient follow-up 24 to 48 hours post-discharge. Through increased visibility into patient encounters, combined with real-time data and actionable alerts regarding critical patient events provided by MiHIN, Michigan providers can more accurately track and manage their patient populations for simplified transitional care management.

“We’re excited to partner with MiHIN to optimize patient experiences and outcomes statewide,” said Lissy Hu, CarePort CEO and founder. “We look forward to advancing care coordination with MiHIN and Michigan’s leading health systems and health plans as we continue to expand our footprint within the region.”

To learn more about CarePort, please visit them online at www.careporthealth.com.

About CarePort Health

CarePort is the leading care coordination network with thousands of providers connected across the US. Care teams use CarePort to manage transitions in care, enable ED diversion and readmission reduction programs, and oversee post-acute cost and outcomes by tracking populations in real-time across the continuum. The end-to-end platform bridges acute and post-acute EHRs, providing visibility and actionable intelligence so that providers and payers can efficiently and effectively coordinate patient care. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services

The Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) is Michigan’s state-designated entity to improve healthcare quality, efficiency, and patient safety by sharing electronic health information statewide, helping reduce costs for patients, providers, and payers. MiHIN is a nonprofit, public-private collaboration that includes stakeholders from the State of Michigan, Health Information Exchanges serving Michigan, health systems and providers, health plans/payers, pharmacies, and the Governor’s Health Information Technology Commission. For more information, visit https://mihin.org.