Chorus Extends Partnership with Netcracker

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology announced today it extended its partnership with Chorus. Netcracker will continue to provide operational support capabilities allowing Chorus to better optimize the customer experience.

Chorus is the largest provider of telecommunications infrastructure in New Zealand. The company owns the majority of telephone lines and exchange equipment in the country and is responsible for building approximately 70% of the new fiber optic Ultra-Fast Broadband network.

Netcracker will help support Chorus’ long-term strategy to deliver the best possible customer experience, using Netcracker’s Digital OSS solution and services which includes Workforce Management, Workflow, Schedule Management and Business Activity Monitoring.

“Service providers in the Asia Pacific region continue to innovate and deliver digital services for both residential and business customers across a variety of channels, adopting new technologies and implementing new processes,” said Loh John Wu, Head of APAC at Netcracker. “Our extended partnership with Chorus underscores this trend and validates our recognition as a strategic partner for some of the region’s key service providers.”

