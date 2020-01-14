BostonGene Announces Scientific Collaboration with the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center at Massachusetts General Hospital

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene Corporation (BostonGene), a biomedical software company, today announced its collaboration with the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC) at Massachusetts General Hospital.

BostonGene performs a computational analysis of a patient's genomics and transcriptomics data from solid tumors including Lung Cancer and Head and Neck Cancer. In parallel, MGH VIC team conducts mass cytometry analysis of tissue of same patients. A correlation analysis is then employed to demonstrate the power of the computational algorithms in the assessment of the intratumoral cellular composition including stromal and immune components. The results of this collaboration highlight the powerful advantage of NGS data analysis in comparison to conventional techniques to more fully characterize the tumor.

Using small amounts of tissue, BostonGene provides an accurate, patient-tailored report for physicians. The report includes a visually-appealing and self-explanatory tumor schematics, called MF Portrait™, depicting tumor activity, tumor cellular composition, activity of immune-microenvironment and other tumor-associated processes.

“Our collaboration with BostonGene is aimed at understanding the pathogenesis of each person’s cancer and ultimately having a positive impact on patient care by enabling personalized cancer treatments,” said Mark Poznansky, MD, PhD, at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“BostonGene provides the solution necessary for oncologists to evaluate NGS data in combination with all relevant clinical knowledge to determine the best personalized care for the individual patient,” said Andrew Feinberg, President and CEO of BostonGene. “We are excited to collaborate with VIC at MGH to demonstrate how our unique solution for tailored treatment options improves outcomes for cancer patients.”

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene Corporation is pioneering the use of biomedical software for advanced patient analysis and personalized therapy decision making in the fight against cancer. BostonGene’s unique solution performs sophisticated analytics to aid clinicians in their evaluation of viable treatment options for each patient's individual genetics, tumor and tumor microenvironment, clinical characteristics and disease profile. BostonGene’s mission is to enable physicians to provide every patient with the highest probability of survival through optimal cancer treatments using advanced, personalized therapies. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.