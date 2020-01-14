Crowd Machine Becomes Silver Level Partner of Oracle PartnerNetwork

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crowd Machine, the leading provider of PaaS solutions for cross-cloud integration of enterprise applications with rapid no-code development, today announced that it has become a Silver level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). As a Silver level partner, Crowd Machine is delivering accelerated digital transformation for businesses through Crowd Machine GO and no-code application development. This integration will equip Oracle users to effortlessly build complex cloud-native applications without any coding.

The Crowd Machine platform offers extensive cross-cloud integration capabilities connecting your entire app ecosystem securely with new Crowd Machine apps and microservices, existing Oracle enterprise cloud apps, and with siloed legacy on-premise applications and systems. It offers businesses a unified cloud platform for combining intelligent applications, microservices and legacy data into an intuitive, easy-to-manage platform. The Silver level membership in Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is the latest collaboration in the growing network of system integrators for Crowd Machine.

“The Oracle PartnerNetwork is an exciting new opportunity for Crowd Machine to provide greater value to the Oracle customer community,” said James Hanley, CEO, Crowd Machine. “We are committed to helping enterprise customers meet the constant and market driven demands for agility, business enhancement, and application development. We are happy to extend the benefits of our platform to Oracle’s enterprise users to help them achieve a seamless digital evolution at an unprecedented speed.”

As a Silver level member, Crowd Machine receives the benefit of being able to start developing specializations that will allow them to grow their business, increase their expertise, reach higher levels of customer retention, and create differentiation in the marketplace. Silver members also become eligible to resell all Oracle Technology products and can apply to resell Oracle Applications and Industry Solutions. In addition, they receive access to My-Oracle Support to support development, demonstration, and integration licenses only, discounts on training, limited free assessment/exam vouchers, reduced rates on the purchase of Oracle licenses for internal use, discounts on advances customer services and more. For more information about the benefits of becoming an OPN Silver level partner, please visit: http://www.oracle.com/us/partnerships/index.htm

