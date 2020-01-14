Position Imaging Announces at NRF a Partnership with Lozier, the leading manufacturer of store fixtures.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at the National Retail Federation tradeshow, Stratham, NH based Position Imaging, a pioneer in logistics fulfillment and asset tracking, announced a partnership with Omaha, NE based Lozier, the leading manufacturer of retail store fixtures.

Both firms have solutions that are critical for mass market retailers. Lozier is the shelving solution of choice for many major retailers and continually creates new products to maximize sales per square foot. Position-Imaging’s iPickup solution helps to solve many of the pain points in the Buy Online Pick Up in Store (BOPIS) process for both retailers and consumers.

Position Imaging reached out to Lozier to develop a solution to easily connect iPickup technology to Lozier shelving. “Based on their leading market position, and the recommendation of our mutual customer Tractor Supply Company, it made sense to work together on a product to connect our two solutions,” said Marc Bujold, Director of Sales and Marketing for iPickup.

The discussion soon evolved into Lozier becoming the shelving provider for the iPickup Single Zone solution, one of the key products for Position Imaging. This product made its world debut in the Innovation Lab at NRF 2020 at booth 7054. Attendees are able to interact with the solution to learn how easy it is to stage and retrieve products or packages using iPickup. Retailers will also see how it is compatible with the existing Lozier shelving that many of them already have.

The collaboration will extend to a deeper level with iPickup technology included in the BOPIS room demonstration in the Lozier showroom at their Omaha headquarters. “We are frequently visited by retailers and they look to Lozier to show them the latest trends in retail. Our showroom primarily features our product line but also includes examples of innovative technology from other providers,” said Tracy Keith, Director of Marketing for Lozier. “We’re excited to add iPickup as a great example of using computer vision and laser guidance to facilitate BOPIS.”

Position Imaging’s iPickup technology will also be included in the Lozier booth at the RetailX trade show June 8th-12th in Chicago.

“We’re so happy to partner with an established provider for retailers like Lozier,” said Ned Hill, CEO of Position Imaging. “They have deep connections with many of the retailers with which we hope to partner. Lozier’s position as a leader in the space enables us to get some great visibility. In turn, we hope that our technology provides another use for their shelving and that it helps them move many more units.”

About Position Imaging

Position Imaging is a technology company focused on innovations to improve the logistics industry. The company opened its research lab in Portsmouth, NH in 2006 and has been quietly creating the most advanced, accurate and novel tracking technologies in the world. Its first product, Smart Package Room™, has been a huge success in the multi-unit residential market and is now being adapted to retail though iPickup to improve BOPIS and related eCommerce fulfillment operations.

About Lozier

Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Lozier is an industry leader providing store fixtures to chain retailers throughout the world. Lozier began manufacturing fixtures in 1956 and originated the basics of today’s shelving systems. Lozier is proud to serve customers representing a wide range of industries including grocery, automotive parts, mass retailers, hardware, chain drug, sporting goods and more. Through strategic partnerships, Lozier also offers backroom automation solutions that increase retailers’ efficiency and productivity.