Hotel Nikko Kaohsiung to Open in 2023

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., announced yesterday that it will open the Hotel Nikko Kaohsiung in 2023. The company has contracted with Fanlu Construction Industry Co., Ltd., to manage the new property, with the support of an investment by Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. and Continental Development Corporation.

Kaohsiung is Taiwan’s second largest city, with a thriving international harbor strategically located on the busy shipping lanes between Northeast Asia and the South Pacific. A number of Japanese companies have offices around the harbor, one of Kaohsiung’s sightseeing spots offering visitors fine views. It takes about 90 minutes by Taiwan High Speed Rail from the city to Taiwan's capital city Taipei. Kaohsiung International Airport offers direct flights to 7 cities in Japan, including Narita International Airport, and to about 30 cities in Asia, with the number of flights to overseas destinations steadily increasing.

The hotel will offer 260 guest rooms, each with a standard area of about 36 m² on 21 floors above ground and four underground floors. It will feature a wide range of restaurants, including Japanese cuisine, Chinese cuisine and all-day dining, and a rooftop bar on the 21st floor where guests can enjoy stunning views of Kaohsiung harbor. The hotel’s facilities will meet the diverse needs of guests staying for both business and leisure.

Marcel P. van Aelst, CEO, Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., commented, “We are very pleased to be opening our fourth hotel in Taiwan. We will be expanding our network with a particular focus on Asia, and Taiwan is a fast-developing market and a strategic destination for us. We hope to further raise awareness of our Okura Nikko Hotels brand in Taiwan.”

According to local Tourism Bureau statistics, a total of about 4.6 million guests stayed in Kaohsiung City in the six months from January 2019, a 21% increase compared with the equivalent period the previous year. The Kaohsiung government is accordingly expecting an increase in the demand for leisure facilities and plans to meet this with the construction of new leisure infrastructure, in addition to complementing the city’s existing business facilities.

Hotel Nikko Kaohsiung will be the fourth property of Okura Nikko Hotels to open in Taiwan, following the opening of Hotel Royal Nikko Taipei (1984), The Okura Prestige Taipei (2012) and The Okura Prestige Taichung (planned opening 2022). The new property is part of an ambitious undertaking to expand the group’s global portfolio to 100 properties, primarily in Asia, by 2020.

About Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. and Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., founded in 1958, opened its flagship Hotel Okura Tokyo in 1962 as a first-class hotel that quickly became renowned worldwide for its blending of traditional Japanese beauty with the very best in accommodation, cuisine and service. It closed its doors in August 2015, and after four years of rebuilding work, it reopened as The Okura Tokyo in September 2019.

Hotel Okura has extensive expertise in the hospitality world, including asset ownership and hotel development, as well as hotel management, the restaurant business and chain operations through its subsidiaries and other group companies. The brand unites member hotels under its “Best Accommodation, Cuisine and Service” philosophy to ensure that all guests enjoy Okura’s signature hospitality, which combines Japanese attention to detail and Western functionality.

Please visit www.okura.com.

Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura, operates 74 properties (49 in Japan and 25 overseas) encompassing some 23,207 guest rooms (as of January 1, 2020) under three hotel groups: Okura Hotels & Resorts, Nikko Hotels International and Hotel JAL City. Please visit www.okura-nikko.com.