KBRA Releases Rating Report Assigning Long-Term Rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the Sales Tax Securitization Corporation of Chicago’s Second Lien Sales Tax Securitization Bonds, Series 2020A and Taxable Series 2020B

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On January 10, 2020, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the Sales Tax Securitization Corporation (STSC) of Chicago’s Second Lien Sales Tax Securitization Bonds, Series 2020A and Taxable Series 2020B.
Concurrently, KBRA affirmed the long-term rating of AAA with a Stable Outlook on the STSC’s Sales Tax Securitization Bonds.
|
Issuer: Sales Tax Securitization Corporation (STSC)
|
Assigned
|
Rating
|
Outlook
|
Second Lien Sales Tax Securitization Bonds, Series 2020A
|
AA+
|
Stable
|
Second Lien Sales Tax Securitization Bonds, Taxable Series 2020B
|
AA+
|
Stable
|
Affirmed
|
Rating
|
Outlook
|
Sales Tax Securitization Bonds
|
AAA
|
Stable
To view the report, click here.
CONNECT WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.