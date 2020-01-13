KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2020-R01 (CAS 2020-R01)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to 57 classes from Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2020-R01 (CAS 2020-R01), a credit risk sharing transaction structured as a real estate mortgage investment conduit (REMIC) under the CAS shelf. The Offered Notes, with an aggregate original principal balance of $1,033,242,000, represent unsecured general obligations of Connecticut Avenue Securities Trust 2020-R01 as Issuer, with payments subject to the credit and principal payment risks of the CAS 2020-R01 Reference Pool.

The CAS 2020-R01 Reference Pool consists of 105,274 residential mortgage loans with an aggregate cut-off balance of approximately $29.0 billion. The loans in the Reference Pool (Reference Obligations) are fully documented, fully amortizing, fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) of prime quality. The pool is characterized by loans with loan-to-value (LTV) ratios that are greater than 60% and less than or equal to 80%. The pool’s weighted average (WA) LTV equals 75.4%. Approximately 3.2% of the loans possessed subordinate financing at origination, contributing to the pool’s WA combined loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio of 75.9%. The borrowers in the Reference Pool have a WA original credit score of 750 and a WA debt-to-income (DTI) ratio of 36.0%.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool using our Residential Mortgage Default and Loss Model, an examination of the results from loan file due diligence performed by an independent third-party review firm, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

