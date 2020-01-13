ZebiAI Therapeutics, Inc. and X-Chem Enter into Strategic Agreement to Enable Validation of Novel Therapeutic Targets and Acceleration of Drug Candidate Discovery

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZebiAI Therapeutics, Inc. and X-Chem, Inc., both of Waltham, MA, and privately held companies, today announced a multiyear service and license agreement. The agreement provides ZebiAI access to X-Chem’s proprietary DNA Encoded Library technology (DEX™) for the discovery of novel small molecules to support ZebiAI’s Chemome Initiative – the identification of probe molecules for novel targets – and drug candidate identification to build upon discoveries from the Chemome effort. The collaboration additionally marks the establishment of ZebiAI Therapeutics alongside a funding round led by Anterra Capital.

ZebiAI Therapeutics, Inc. is a newly established company, founded by X-Chem co-founder and CEO Richard Wagner, Ph.D., focused on the application of machine learning technologies to the discovery of chemical probes for researchers in academia and industry and on the exploration of artificial intelligence to accelerate discovery of clinical candidate compounds. The collaboration with X-Chem provides for broad utilization of the DEL platform for hundreds to thousands of screens during the term of the agreement.

“This partnership is part of an ongoing strategy of X-Chem to work with venture investors to establish strategic collaborations with their newly formed portfolio companies,” said Steffen Helmling, VP of Business Development for X-Chem. “ZebiAI represents the sixth company that has been established using X-Chem’s products and technologies as a cornerstone. We look forward to supporting ZebiAI’s efforts to identify novel targets and drug candidates on a broad scale.”

“We are excited to work with ZebiAI Therapeutics using our highly differentiated DEX platform,” said Matt Clark, SVP of Chemistry at X-Chem. “To date, we have generated well over 70 licensed programs for our partners, and we look forward to dramatically increasing that number through the ZebiAI relationship.”

Brant Binder, President of ZebiAI Therapeutics stated: “Through this agreement we have the opportunity to unlock novel biology to tackle the most difficult diseases. We are excited to partner with X-Chem and our investors from Anterra Capital as we surge ahead with our Chemome Initiative.”

About X-Chem, Inc.

X-Chem, Inc. is a privately-owned biotechnology company based in Waltham, Massachusetts. The company’s mission is to apply its powerful product engine to the discovery of small molecule leads against high-value therapeutic targets. X-Chem has established partnerships with AbbVie, Alexion, Almirall, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Department of Defense/Harvard, Gilead, Janssen, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Ono, Otsuka, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Taiho Pharma, Vertex, Maruho, and several other leading pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, and academic centers. For further information on X-Chem, please visit: http://www.x-chemrx.com/.

About ZebiAI Therapeutics.

ZebiAI Therapeutics is focused on the discovery of novel therapeutics through its Chemome (“Chemistry of the Genome”) Initiative, together with the application of highly advanced machine learning innovations to drug candidate discovery. The company’s core technology applies ML algorithms to vast amounts of high quality protein-small molecule interaction data from DNA-encoded library (DEL) screens. ZebiAI was launched in 2019 and has partnerships with Google and X-Chem, the leader in DNA encoded library (DEL) small molecule discovery. Anterra Capital, a Fidelity-backed venture group led a seed round of financing for the company. For more information, please visit: http://www.zebiai.com.