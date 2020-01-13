Ahold Delhaize to Increase Store and IT Availability with NCR Digital Connected Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), the leading technology provider for the retail industry, and Ahold Delhaize, one of the world’s largest grocery retailers, today announced a five-year services contract to transform support for the retailer’s stores in the Netherlands.

Ahold Delhaize, a long-time NCR customer for managed services, chose NCR to provide Digital Connected Services to increase store IT availability by reducing the number of incidents by 21 percent while increasing equipment availability by 11 percent, making the consumer experience more efficient across its Albert Heijn, Etos and Gall & Gall brands.

The contract includes managed services to help the grocery retailer manage the store end-to-end. With NCR, Albert Heijn, Etos and Gall & Gall will have not only the benefit of real-time monitoring of store devices to ensure they remain always-on, but also increased uptime from those devices, promoting a better experience for their customers.

“We are delighted to extend the long-term relationship we’ve had with NCR with the contract extension,” said Andrew Brothers (CIO Europe & Indonesia, Ahold Delhaize). “NCR has been a key aspect for delivering good value to our customers, and they have consistently propelled to modernize the interaction with store associates and enhancing the customer experience in our stores.”

The agreement builds on the two companies’ 30+ year relationship. NCR will use its intelligent dashboard technology to monitor the devices in the stores. In doing so, NCR can perform predictive diagnostics to proactively resolve incidents – often remotely – making it easier to keep commerce running. Nearly 40 percent of troubleshooting incidents are resolved using NCR proactive monitoring technology.

“We are delighted to expand our relationship with Ahold Delhaize and be its partner of choice for keeping its technology running at its best,” said David Wilkinson, senior vice president and general manager of Global Retail at NCR Corporation. “Consumers want high availability in their shopping experiences. NCR Services makes it easier for Albert Heijn, Etos and Gall & Gall stores to deliver what their customers demand, giving store staff more time to spend with their customers, less time spent managing IT.”

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 34,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

About Ahold Delhaize

Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups, a leader in supermarkets and e-commerce, and a company at the forefront of sustainable retailing. Our family of great local brands serves more than 50 million shoppers each week in the United States, Europe and Indonesia.