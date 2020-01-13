Rappi Announces Partnership With Linx to Enhance Its Platform

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rappi has just announced a partnership with Linx (NYSE: LINX), leader and retail technology specialist, to further expand its product offering. With the partnership, Rappi will allow its users to make purchases from physical stores of different categories and receive the products at home.

From now on, clients of Linx Omni OMS from various segments will be able to use Rappi to sell their products available in physical stores, offering yet another purchasing channel to consumers. This is possible due to omnichannel tools that integrate the inventory of these retailers' physical stores with the super app.

“This is another case that shows the revolution that Linx is making in Brazilian retail. The partnership is totally disruptive because no other app in the world has the variety of products that we will help Rappi deliver to its users,” explains Jean Klaumann, vice-president of Linx Digital. “Retailers supported by us will have access to this channel that combines convenience and speed of delivery,” adds the executive.

“Linx surprised us with its omnichannel solution, both for its technology and scalability, as well as for the main Brazilian brands already connected to it. Through this partnership, we want to further enhance our platform by providing an even better user experience and an increasingly complete portfolio,” says Eduardo Sodero, Rappi's director in Brazil.

All in your hands

With Rappi, consumers can concentrate their purchases on a single app as they find everything they need there in real time. That is, instead of navigating store by store to be able to purchase the desired items, users will do so in a few clicks, with the ability to make a single transaction and receive the products with convenience and agility.

“Rappi's growth in the Brazilian market was surprising and this news will certainly contribute to this path of success,” concludes Klaumann.

About Rappi

Rappi is the first super app in Latin America and solves the lives of its users by offering them a unique platform for their daily needs and desires. The Colombian startup and Latin American unicorn, created in 2015, arrived in Brazil in July 2017 and is already present in more than 30 Brazilian cities. Through the application you can buy products and services of different categories, including restaurants, supermarkets, pharmacies, manicure, dogwalker, among others. Besides that, the platform has a virtual wallet, RappiPay, with which it is possible to make transfers between users and payments at partner establishments, offering financial inclusion solutions for the unbanked population. In addition to Brazil, Rappi is present in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay.

About Linx

Linx is a Brazilian company specialized in retail technology. Leader in the management software market, with 42.2% of retail market share, as IDC attests. All of Linx's shopping journey expertise is transformed into key insights to achieve what retailers expect most: build customer loyalty and achieve tangible, relevant results. Publicly traded at B3 since 2013, Linx also became the first Brazilian publicly traded software company at NYSE in 2019. The company has more than 3,500 employees distributed among its headquarters in São Paulo, 15 branches throughout Brazil. and 5 countries in America. To learn more, visit www.linx.com.br/imprensa.