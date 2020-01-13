Northwell Health Extends Allscripts® Managed Services Agreement Through 2026

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX) today announced that Northwell Health, New York State’s largest health system, has extended its engagement with Allscripts Managed Services through 2026. The health system has used the Allscripts services offering since 2004 and currently employs it enterprise-wide, which includes 23 hospitals and more than 700 physician practices.

Allscripts Managed Services supports an organization’s infrastructure as well as Allscripts solutions and third-party applications. It also provides comprehensive service desk support and application management services, as well as engages in project delivery, strategic and leadership-planning activities.

The Managed Services extension had a modest impact on 2019 fourth-quarter bookings and is expected to add approximately $500 million to contract backlog as of December 31, 2019. This extension follows a previously announced extension earlier in 2019 for Northwell Health’s continued use of the Allscripts Sunrise™ electronic health record platform in its hospital network, as well as the extension in 2018 for continued use of the Allscripts TouchWorks® EHR platform in its physician practice network. Allscripts and Northwell Health also announced in 2019 plans to jointly develop a next-generation electronic health record platform.

“ The strong, long-standing partnership between Northwell Health and Allscripts has helped fuel our organization’s mission of improving the health of our communities,” said Michael Dowling, Northwell Health’s president and chief executive officer. “ Over the years Allscripts has been our trusted partner every step of the way, supporting us as we have grown and evolved to best meet the needs of our patients, clinicians and administrative staff. I look forward to Allscripts continuing to be a key component of the engine that drives Northwell Health’s success.”

“ Northwell Health, our largest client, is truly driven to advance the health of its community and we are honored to continue pursuing our shared vision with such a visionary leader in the healthcare industry,” said Allscripts CEO Paul Black. “ We have shared many successes over the course of our 15-year partnership with Northwell, and this extension—along with the system’s extension of its Sunrise engagement and our joint development of healthcare’s next-generation electronic health record—ensures that many more achievements are yet to come.”

