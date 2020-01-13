Taco Bell® Personalizes Its Digital Ordering Experience with Certona

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Certona, a Kibo company and global leader in omnichannel personalization, today announced it has partnered with the world’s leading Mexican-inspired quick-service restaurant (QSR) Taco Bell® to create a personalized experience for its guests. By working with Certona, Taco Bell looks to personalize menu recommendations and offers for registered users of its mobile app. This solution enables Taco Bell to support individual guest preferences, past dining history, location, weather and restaurant specific menus and pricing.

As Taco Bell continues to create an innovative omnichannel customer experience in the QSR industry, the company plans to show guests the most relevant menu items, promotions and content based on a particular individual and visit. Additionally, the company accounts for different menu items and pricing across regions to provide guests a tailored experience. Taco Bell’s continuing collaboration with Certona has been powering individualized customer experiences through its mobile app since early 2019.

“Taco Bell is all about satisfying our fans with the most craveable dining experience imaginable. Of course, we know each of our fans has their favorites and their own preferences. As a forward-looking company, we’re using the latest machine learning and AI technology to better deliver on those individual preferences,” said Derrick Chan, Director eCommerce, Taco Bell. “That’s why we are thrilled to work with Certona and leverage their proven personalization platform with real-time support to present our fans with the most immediately craveable menu items every time they use our app, reducing the ordering friction and satisfying their appetite.”

“Taco Bell’s reputation for driving innovation in the QSR industry is unmatched. We are excited to be a part of their efforts to deliver frictionless experience to their fans and to help them discover exciting new menu items,” said Meyar Sheik, President & Chief Commerce Officer, Kibo. “Certona’s advanced capabilities in personalization, data science and omnichannel experiences enables Taco Bell to create continuously compelling 1:1 interaction with its fans.”

