CITCON and Cegid Team Up to Launch Integrated Chinese QR Mobile Payment Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CITCON, a leading cross-border mobile payment and marketing platform has teamed up with Cegid, a unified commerce solution leader with POS management solutions for luxury and fashion, beauty and specialty retail, to launch Chinese QR mobile payments Alipay, WeChat Pay and UnionPay QR, empowering luxury and fashion retail brands to streamline their in-store payment process and grow top-line revenue from global mobile wallet users.

The Cegid-CITCON CPOS Connector can be used on Cegid’s integrated store and omnichannel retail management solution Cegid Retail Y2 including Cegid Retail’s mPOS. Deployed in 75 countries and available in more than 25 languages, the software is designed to manage all aspects of the retail business, from head office through to store: omnichannel management, stock management, POS, Mobile POS, promotions and loyalty, CRM and clienteling, and business intelligence.

The partnership presents a huge opportunity for both companies. The global mobile payment industry is booming, with the market size projected at $2.1 trillion by 2023. Among all segments, Retail hold a dominant position and will continue to lead in mobile payment adoption. With the simplicity of integration, Alipay, WeChat Pay and UnionPay QR code payment will be immediately available to merchants without heavy IT development involved, to engage over one billion Chinese consumers who are already active users of Chinese mobile payments and the largest luxury shoppers.

"We are excited about our new partnership with CITCON,” said Nathalie Echinard, Head of Retail for Cegid “The growth of the QR-based mobile payments points to the imperative for merchants to develop and continually refresh sound payments strategies in order to remain competitive in a market being reshaped by technology, new competition, and customer demands.”

Trusted by thousands of luxury and fashion brands and retailers, CITCON’s omnichannel payments and marketing solution makes it easy for merchants to acquire and engage global luxury and fashion shoppers and provide them a seamless shopping experience online, through a mobile app or at physical storefronts.

“Discerning consumers are looking for unparalleled service that makes them feel rewarded, recognized, and inspired no matter where they are in the world,” said Wei Jiang, COO and President of CITCON. “We pride ourselves on providing an easy-to-integrate solution to merchants and help them connect with millions of consumers worldwide and drive business growth.”

About CITCON

CITCON is the leading unified payment gateway to connect merchants to billions of mobile wallet consumers around the globe. As one of the fastest-growing payment companies, CITCON grows the total payment volume from zero to $400M/year in just two years. CITCON provides innovative mobile and digital payment solutions to more than 6000 clients around the world, including DFS, Bloomingdales, Samsonite, MSC Cruise, Caesars Entertainment Group, MGM Group, Revolve, GNC, IEEE among others. CITCON has formed strategic partnership with leading wallet providers and payment gateways including Alipay, WeChat Pay, China UnionPay, Origami Pay, Elavon (US Bank), FreedomPay, Shift4, Aurus, Cegid among others. Founded in 2016, CITCON raised $20M from institutional investors, including East West Bank (NASDAQ: EWBC), ZhenFund and HEDA Ventures. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, CITCON has five regional offices in the US, Canada, UK, and China. For more information, please visit www.citcon.com.

About Cegid Retail

Cegid is a major provider of business management solutions, with proven experience as a leader in SaaS management solutions. Cegid ‘s mission is to enable retailers to never miss a sale in the digital age and seize new growth opportunities by delivering a unified, personalised shopping experience in-store, online, anytime, everywhere. Its cloud based unified commerce platform includes features such as order management, merchandising and inventory management, digital and Mobile POS, Clienteling, CRM and retail analytics, and is available in SaaS or on-premise. Over 1,000 retailers and 70,000 stores in 75 countries trust Cegid to reinvent the customer experience, digitise their stores, maximise sales and succeed with unified commerce. The company supports clients including Barbour, Clarins, Delsey, Estee Lauder, Gant, Havaianas, Lacoste, Leica, L’Occitane, Paul Smith, Quiksilver, and Yves Rocher.