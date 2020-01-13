Pear Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Apricity Health to Advance Prescription Digital Therapeutics to be Prescribed in Combination with Immuno-oncology Therapy

BOSTON & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pear Therapeutics, Inc. the leader in Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTs), announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Apricity Health, LLC to develop up to two product candidates for precision management of patients undergoing cancer treatment. Apricity, a pioneer in leveraging technology and analytics to address the expertise gap in real-world medicine, is developing its first product candidate, ApricityRx™, to enable intelligent monitoring and precision management of patients receiving immune checkpoint therapies. As part of the agreement, Pear will have the option to license two oncology PDTs arising out of this combined effort.

IO is transforming cancer care, but there remains a major unmet need in maximizing its real-world effectiveness and minimizing associated toxicities. Founded by world renowned physician scientists in cancer and immuno-oncology, with an august advisory board of clinical experts led by Nobel Laureate Dr. James Allison, Apricity’s mission is to deliver clinical expertise with digital technology at the point of care to help practicing oncologists and nurses better manage IO-related toxicities in patients receiving IO therapies.

“ Dr. Allison, an inventor of immune checkpoint therapy, has shown us that targeting the immune system can potentially cure cancer patients. Our team of expert advisors has over a decade of experience treating patients on IO therapies and managing their toxicities to help them stay on treatment with better outcomes,” said Lynda Chin, M.D., President and CEO of Apricity Health. “ We now need to share our expertise with real world practitioners so more patients can benefit from these revolutionary new medicines. We believe our synergistic collaboration with Pear will help us get there faster.”

“ By combining Pear’s platform and infrastructure with Apricity’s clinical expertise and analytics, we believe we can enhance the effectiveness of cancer treatment for patients,” said Corey McCann, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Pear Therapeutics. “ PDTs like ApricityRx may have the potential to directly improve efficacy when prescribed in combination with IO medications.”

About Apricity Health

Apricity Health is a leader in developing digital solutions designed to narrow the expertise gap between academic specialty care and real-world practice. Apricity was founded by world renowned physician scientists in cancer and immuno-oncology, Drs. Lynda Chin, Keith Flaherty and Padmanee Sharma, enabled by a seasoned team of AI/ML engineers and guided by an august advisory board of key opinion leaders led by its founding advisor, Nobel Laureate Dr. James Allison. Apricity is committed to disseminating clinical expertise to benefit patients everywhere, especially those without access to subspecialty care. Our mission is to make novel life-saving cancer therapies safer, better and more accessible to patients. For more information, visit www.apricity-health.com.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. is the leader in Prescription Digital Therapeutics. We aim to redefine medicine by discovering, developing, and delivering clinically validated software-based therapeutics to provide better outcomes for patients, smarter engagement and tracking tools for clinicians, and cost-effective solutions for payers. Pear has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurological conditions. Our lead product, reSET®, for the treatment of Substance Use Disorder, was the first prescription digital therapeutic to receive marketing authorization from the FDA to treat disease. Pear’s second product, reSET-O®, for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder, received marketing authorization from the FDA in December 2018. For more information, visit us at www.peartherapeutics.com.