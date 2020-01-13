PlumSlice Labs and Cloudinary Announce Partnership

MIAMI & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PlumSlice Labs and Cloudinary today announced their partnership for digital product information and media asset management. PlumSlice is a leading provider of Product Experience Management (PIM/MDM), Merchandising and Supplier Collaboration Solutions. Cloudinary is a leading provider of media management solutions, including an award-winning digital media asset management (DAM) solution. Together, they deliver an end-to-end omni-channel solution for retailers and wholesale brands to drive growth by fully leveraging product information and digital assets across all channels and business processes.

“We were introduced to Cloudinary through a mutual customer, a $6B luxury retailer, and found tremendous synergy in our solutions meeting a vital need in the marketplace,” said Lori Schafer, CEO at PlumSlice. “We’re excited to take our joint offering to other large brands, retailers, wholesalers and consumer companies.”

“Today’s consumers expect media-rich, personalized experiences and brands are eager to deliver these modern experiences seamlessly, and as easily as possible,” said Gary Ballabio, Director of Business Development, Cloudinary. “We were pleased to partner with PlumSlice to ensure that our joint retail customer -- one of the world’s biggest luxury retail brands -- benefited from a modern tech stack designed for today’s needs. We look forward to growing the partnership, and are aligned on helping brands and companies of all sizes and offerings succeed in meeting their customer and business goals.”

Features and benefits of the partnership include:

Single source of truth for all product data and media assets

Feature rich for modern business processes: full workflow, automation, collaboration, optimization, intelligence, data governance, hosting / SEO, publishing and distribution

End-to-end solution for Merchandising, Marketing, Digital Commerce, Social and Marketplaces

To learn more about the PlumSlice-Cloudinary partnership and their respective offerings, please visit PlumSlice at NRF2020 Booth #903 or visit https://www.plumslice.com/contact-us.

About PlumSlice:

PlumSlice’s mission is to help retailers and brands buy better, go to market faster, and maximize sales and margin in today’s omnichannel global market. The PlumSlice Product Platform is anchored in real-time insights and workflow collaboration, both inside and outside the enterprise, so brands can be more agile and positively impact the bottom line. Its cloud-native solutions focus on Product Experience Management (PIM/DAM/MDM), Merchandising, and Supplier Collaboration. Learn more about our industry experts and solutions at https://www.plumslice.com.

About Cloudinary:

Cloudinary empowers the world’s top brands to deliver visual-first experiences that engage and convert. Founded in 2012 and with offices in the US, UK and Israel, Cloudinary’s cloud-based solutions for image and video management and digital asset management (DAM) harness AI-based technologies to remove traditional media management pain-points and allow brands to focus on delivering optimal digital experiences faster, no matter where their customers are engaging. Cloudinary has over 30 billion assets under management and 6,000 customers worldwide, including Apartment Therapy, Bleacher Report, Conde Nast, DoorDash, Forbes, HelloFresh, Hinge, Lululemon Athletica, NTT Resonant, Procter & Gamble, StubHub, trivago, Under Armour, Walmart Labs and more. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.