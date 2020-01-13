Adimab Provides 2019 Update on Clinical Pipeline

LEBANON, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adimab, LLC, the global leader in the discovery and optimization of fully human monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, today announced that 11 new partner programs entered clinical development in 2019. This brings the total number of Adimab partner programs that have entered the clinic to 32. Partners initiating clinical trials in 2019 include Alector, Dragonfly Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, IASO Therapeutics, Innovent Biologics, Inc., Roche, Surface Oncology, and others.

“This is the second year in a row that we have seen 11 or more new programs enter the clinic and we don't expect that trend to slow anytime soon. In particular, we have seen younger companies backed by leading venture capital firms show remarkable success in translating new biological insight into clinical programs. On average, these venture-backed partners have advanced two out of every three discovery programs towards the clinic – that’s an incredible success rate compared to the industry at large,” said Tillman Gerngross, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Adimab. “People aren’t very good at pricing failure. We see many antibody discovery shops push their cheap alternatives, but too many of those programs fail for technical or developability reasons.”

In 2019, Adimab partners exercised ten commercial licenses to advance programs into product development, bringing the total number of optioned programs to more than 60. Partners exercising commercial options in 2019 include Acceleron, Innovent Biologics, Inc., Scholar Rock, Surface Oncology, and others.

“While the majority of the programs in the clinic came from Adimab’s core antibody discovery platform, there are now several programs in the clinic that came from new applications of Adimab’s technology. Some programs are antibodies that originally came from other technologies that we subsequently engineered to enhance their properties, or simply ‘fixed’ to reduce developability liabilities. We are also seeing a growing number of bispecific and CAR programs entering the clinic, and we expect that trend to continue in the coming years,” said Guy Van Meter, Chief Business Officer of Adimab.

About Adimab

Adimab is the leading technology provider for antibody-based drug discovery, following a business model that focuses solely on its partners and not on developing an internal product pipeline. Since 2009, Adimab has partnered with over 70 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, generating more than 315 therapeutic programs, over 30 clinical programs, and its first approved product. The Adimab technology has been transferred and implemented at Biogen, GSK, Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, and Takeda. Funded discovery partners include leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene (which is now a Bristol-Myers Squibb company), Genentech, Gilead, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Novartis, Roche, Sanofi, and others. Adimab has also partnered with many early-stage venture-backed companies, including Amagma, Cullinan Oncology, Pliant, Tizona, iTeos, and others, as well as mid-size public biopharmaceutical companies such as Acceleron, Alector, Five Prime, Innovent, Jounce, Mersana, Scholar Rock, Seattle Genetics, Surface Oncology, and others.

Adimab’s integrated antibody discovery and engineering platform provides unprecedented speed from antigen to purified, full-length human IgGs. Adimab offers fundamental advantages by delivering diverse panels of therapeutically relevant antibodies that meet the most demanding standards for affinity, epitope coverage, species cross-reactivity, and developability. Adimab enables its partners to rapidly expand their biologics pipelines through a broad spectrum of technology access arrangements. For more information, visit http://www.adimab.com.