Nexstar Digital partners with Mediaocean to enable buying of OTT, display, video and linear on Spectra.

IRVING, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexstar Digital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), the largest local television broadcaster in the United States, today announced that it has entered into a multiyear partnership with Mediaocean and its Connect Partner Program. The partnership enables advertisers to use Mediaocean’s Spectra Platform to access Nexstar’s premium OTT, digital video, display, streaming audio and linear broadcast inventory. For the first time, advertisers can now shape multi-channel, multi-market media buys across OTT, linear television and all other digital channels, resulting in comprehensive cross-platform reach and frequency control to generate a greater return on their marketing spend. The partnership is effective immediately, with Nexstar Media’s advertising inventory available through Spectra beginning today.

Nexstar Digital will bring to the partnership:

Nexstar’s audience across 115 markets, 317 mobile apps, and 142 websites, reaching 63% of U.S. TV households.

Over 106,000,000 unique visitors per month across all Nexstar Digital properties.

Curated inventory and multi-channel activation with custom data modeling by brand and/or campaign KPIs.

Flexible execution options to reach target audiences across a broad spectrum of supply and devices.

Access to Nexstar’s proprietary video solutions marketplace, NXD Platform

Either managed service or SaaS offerings with a broad range of support to power media performance.

As part of this partnership, Mediaocean has fully integrated Nexstar Digital’s video and OTT inventory into its Spectra Platform, which supports the largest advertising agencies in the world with the latest tools and technologies. As a result, agencies can now leverage Spectra to discover, customize and access the complete suite of Nexstar Media Group’s advertising inventory [both digital and linear]. By tapping into Nexstar Digital’s first party-data, technology, and creative, advertisers get the ability to deliver messages directly to changing audiences across geographies.

“ Mediaocean has remained committed to providing marketers with seamless and automated access to video inventory, wherever the audience may be,” said Ramsey McGrory, CRO, Mediaocean. “ Our integration with Nexstar is crucial to that mission and we are excited to offer agencies and advertisers the ability to reach local audiences at scale with efficiency.”

“ At Nexstar Digital, our entire value proposition is based on increasing the reach, effectiveness and efficiency of our client’s advertising, and this new partnership with Mediaocean marks the latest iteration of that effort,” said Warren Kay, Chief Revenue Officer, Nexstar Digital. “ By accessing our inventory and first-party data, marketers now have the ability to seamlessly move dollars between linear and digital platforms, ensuring they reach the right consumers at the right moments.”

Nexstar Digital provides advertisers and agencies with the ability to reach their audiences at scale across OTT, digital video, and display, in a brand-safe environment. Nexstar’s data enriched audiences create unique opportunities to maximize unduplicated reach within a multimedia mix model.

ABOUT NEXSTAR DIGITAL LLC

Nexstar Digital is powering performance media with access to proprietary inventory, first party data, technology and creative. Nexstar Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Nexstar is one of the largest Media companies in the US and is dedicated to delivering results for our clients, Nexstar Digital bringing unique audiences at scale to OTT and digital. At the core, Nexstar Digital owns the critical data needed to drive measurable results. Understanding the value of creative to campaign performance, Nexstar Digital also brings its heritage in award winning content to delivered tailored advertising creative that helps brands succeed. Combined with direct publisher integrations, creative services, and proprietary data science solutions, we drive performance for our advertisers and publishers. Nexstar Digital is headquartered in Irving, TX with major tech hubs in Austin, Los Angeles, New York City and Boston.

ABOUT NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 197 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 115 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). Nexstar’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar’s community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. Nexstar also owns WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.

ABOUT MEDIAOCEAN

Mediaocean is the world’s foundational media software company that manages every aspect of the advertising workflow: from planning, buying, and selling—to analyzing and optimizing—to invoicing and payments. Our open cross-media platform powers $150 billion in global media spend, providing transparency and accountability across the entire supply-chain. We serve a wide range of clients in the advertising world: over 100,000 agency, advertiser, and media owner users trust Mediaocean applications daily. Our company employs 950 people and is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of software companies.