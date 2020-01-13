Jerry Leigh Upgrades to NGC’s Andromeda Cloud Platform to Streamline Product Development and Accelerate Lead Times

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Generation Computing, Inc. (NGC), a leading provider of cloud-based digital supply chain solutions, today announced that Jerry Leigh of California, Inc., a global clothing manufacturer and brand management company, will upgrade to NGC’s Andromeda Cloud Platform®.

Jerry Leigh is a large licensed apparel company with global retail relationships and partnerships with top licensors and brands including The Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros., NBC Universal, Sanrio, Inc. and Williamson-Dickie Mfg. Co., LLC. Jerry Leigh began working with NGC in 2010 and will expand that relationship as the company streamlines operations from product concept to customer availability.

Jerry Leigh will implement the full Andromeda® platform, which delivers advanced PLM, SCM, Quality Control and Vendor Compliance capabilities. Jerry Leigh anticipates increased visibility and new productivity by leveraging built-in workflow calendars, time and action tracking, vendor onboarding and social compliance tracking. The Andromeda Cloud Platform will enable Jerry Leigh to streamline all aspects of its product development and supply chain management processes.

“We enjoy working with NGC as a result of the technical depth of its solutions and the excellent support we receive from NGC’s responsive team,” said Vickie Zaura, chief information officer, Jerry Leigh. “Upgrading to Andromeda will allow us to extend this relationship while implementing the latest in digital supply chain best practices.”

“We are thrilled to expand our longstanding relationship with Jerry Leigh and help the company along its digital transformation journey,” said Mark Burstein, president, NGC. “The Andromeda Cloud Platform will help Jerry Leigh fast-track its ability to design and deliver new collections to market and improve collaboration across its organization and with global partners, to ensure the right merchandise is available at the right location at the right time.”

About Jerry Leigh

Family-owned Jerry Leigh is a leading design, manufacturing and brand management firm, servicing the nation's top retailers, from boutique to mass market, with a wide range of brands and licenses. With offices in Los Angeles, New York City and Orlando, and state-of-the-art manufacturing operations in Guatemala and Shanghai, the company's 1,000+ employees are dedicated to serving the needs of its partners since 1962.

About NGC

NGC powers the digital supply chain with the Andromeda Cloud Platform®, enabling brands and retailers to maximize revenue and profit by accelerating lead times, streamlining product development and supply chain management, and optimizing distribution. NGC solutions cover the entire concept to customer lifecycle, including PLM, SCM, quality and compliance, as well as integrated business planning (IBP) and demand, inventory, supply and retail optimization.

Leading global brands and retailers rely on NGC solutions, including Brooks Brothers, Carter’s, Destination XL, Fanatics, Foot Locker, Jockey International, Lacoste, Spanx, VF Corporation and many others. NGC has offices in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, Canada, China, India, Mexico, and El Salvador and is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). For more information, visit www.ngcsoftware.com.

