JRNI and Radius8 Partner to Enable Location-Based Appointment Scheduling for Retailers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NRF 2020--JRNI, formerly BookingBug, the leading enterprise software-as-a-service scheduling platform for personalizing and optimizing the customer journey, and Radius8, the leader in localization, today announced a strategic partnership that enables retailers to offer location-based appointment scheduling for their customers.

As retailers seek to bridge the digital-to-physical divide, the integration empowers businesses to create hyperlocal, mobile-first shopping experiences that leverage the context of when and where to generate online engagement and in-store traffic.

“Retailers must convey the right message at the right time and location to effectively engage consumers and bring them in-store,” said Sandeep Bhanote, Radius8’s CEO. “Partnering with JRNI presents our customers with the opportunity to enhance our offering with appointment scheduling – one of the most personalized experiences that retailers can provide – to connect with their consumers locally.”

With Radius8’s Welcomer solution, retailers can geofence store locations and surface relevant content on their websites, such as local promotions, events, offers, trending products, and more. The partnership with JRNI now surfaces the scheduling functionality seamlessly to the homepage via the Welcomer – early in the consumer’s shopping journey – alerting the consumer about the capability to book an appointment.

“Radius8 is the industry leader in providing localized digital experiences for retailers to increase online sales and store traffic,” said John Federman, JRNI’s CEO. “Today’s consumers demand individualized experiences, regardless of their location, and retailers must be able to meet those expectations to succeed. By partnering with Radius8, we can create tailored, personal shopping experiences that allow retailers to deepen their customer relationships and achieve more revenue in-store.”

To learn more about the JRNI and Radius8 partnership, visit JRNI’s booth No. 1139 or Radius8’s booth No. 7111 at NRF 2020: Retail’s Big Show Jan. 12-14 in New York City.

About JRNI

JRNI is designed to facilitate powerful human-to-human experiences that increase conversion and revenue, customer loyalty, and lifetime value. Forward-thinking executives from companies like U.S. Bank, ANZ, John Lewis & Partners, and LEGO rely on JRNI’s scheduling engine to deliver predictive actions across touchpoints – appointments, events, concierge, queuing – and optimize resources to deliver superior quality of experience. To learn more, visit www.jrni.com.

About Radius8

Radius8 is a local engagement platform that delivers hyper-local digital experiences to create new commerce opportunities for any enterprise with physical locations and digital channels. These experiences are now table stakes to meet today’s industry standards and consumer expectations and allow you to improve profitability by increasing consumer engagement. Radius8 can generally be implemented in less than 30 days regardless of an enterprise’s technology stack, without investing in new infrastructure. Customers who have adopted Radius8’s technology include adidas, John Varvatos, Lucky Brand Jeans, Orvis, and many more.