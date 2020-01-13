Position Imaging uses the NRF Innovation Lab to introduce the iPickup™ BOPIS solution for retail

STRATHAM, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at the National Retail Federation tradeshow in New York, Position Imaging, a pioneer in logistics fulfillment and asset tracking, showcased their iPickup single zone solution in the NRF Innovation Lab. The unique solution uses computer vision and laser guidance to simplify and expedite item retrieval for customers who buy online and pick up in store (BOPIS).

Position Imaging will be showcasing the actual deployed solution in the Innovation Lab at NRF 2020 from January 12th – 14th at booth 7054. Attendees will be able to interact with the solution to learn how easy it is to retrieve products or packages using iPickup.

The iPickup single-zone solution is currently deployed on a pilot basis with a leading national retail chain selling outdoor supplies. The goal of the pilot is to test the impact of iPickup on their customer’s BOPIS experience and to increase foot traffic to the retailer’s locations. Based on initial positive results, the program is expected to expand in the first half of 2020 to more of the chain’s U.S.-based stores.

“We’re thrilled to work with an established retailer to prove our solution,” said Ned Hill, CEO of Position Imaging. “The company is so customer focused and it is great that they are utilizing our technology to make it easier for their customers to retrieve their orders. This is only the beginning of iPickup’s potential to help retailers compete with online giants like Amazon. We’re looking forward to growing iPickup’s footprint by partnering with other retailers who are using BOPIS to drive traffic to their Brick and Mortar stores.”

iPickup leverages computer vision technology to securely track and manage items awaiting customer pickup in store. The flexibility of the open shelving unit makes it easier for store associates to stage items when compared to package lockers. Staging items for pick up used to take minutes but now takes seconds.

The iPickup solution can be “self-serve” using intuitive light and audio guidance to direct customers to their items for pick up. Its convenient location at the front of the store allows customers to easily pick up their items and go. This allows store associates to spend less time managing the BOPIS process and more time helping customers and selling on the retail floor.

Computer vision tracks which items should be picked up by each customer, alerting store associates and sounding an alarm to indicate if the wrong item has been picked up.

This solution is unique on the market and has generated a lot of interest for major retailers who realized during Holiday 2019 that effectively dealing with BOPIS orders is mission critical.

About Position Imaging

Position Imaging is a technology company focused on innovations to improve the logistics industry. The company opened its research lab in Portsmouth, NH in 2006 and has been quietly creating the most advanced, accurate and novel tracking technologies in the world. Its first product, Smart Package Room™, has been a huge success in the multi-unit residential market and is now being adapted to retail though iPickup to improve BOPIS and related eCommerce fulfillment operations.