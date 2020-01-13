Taos Expansion Fuels Growth with Cloud Alliances in 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taos, a leading consulting and managed services provider, is excited to announce the addition of an Alliance Sales organization dedicated to driving hyper-scale growth starting with cloud partners Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Through this newly established function, Taos doubles down on aligning with strategic partners to deliver maximum value to its enterprise customer base.

“Taos is known for our deep Cloud and DevOps expertise. The Alliance Sales expansion demonstrates our commitment to customers and partners alike in delivering enterprise-grade cloud and emerging technology service capabilities. Equally important, we stay true to our 30-year legacy of helping companies transform by leveraging disruptive technology,” mentions Hamilton Yu, CEO of Taos. “Under the leadership of our VP of Sales, Aditya Joglekar and VP of Consulting Services, Peter Newton, I’m very excited to see Taos help customers in every stage of their cloud adoption, digital transformation, and modernization journeys while realizing the maximum benefits of Cloud programs and best-in-class technology capabilities, adds Yu.”

Aditya Joglekar, Vice President of Sales, has appointed Marc Lopez as Head of Alliances Sales to drive success with each of three partnerships with AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft as an MSP and Consulting arm. “Marc Lopez brings together experience in channel and alliance leadership, as well as sales management over his 17 years in the SaaS, security, IOT, AI, UCaaS, cloud, telecom, and channel development fields. He previously served as VP of Sales at Clique API and VP of Sales and Channel-West for PGI. We are excited to extend the value we add for clients by aligning deeply with our partners,” shares Joglekar.

Joglekar continues, “Our focus is on the needs of our clients and aligning with them to bring the greatest value for their large scale and mission-critical challenges. Crocus Energy, for example, says it best in recent customer story: “It wasn’t just the technology. Everyone came together as one team working to create a stable cloud solution ready to meet our customers’ needs. They proved to be the true partners that we were looking for.”

Learn more about the Taos Cloud Solutions for AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft: https://www.taos.com/partnerships#CloudPartners

About Taos

Taos, headquartered in San Jose, California (USA), empowers enterprises to rapidly innovate, efficiently operate, and effectively scale. As a comprehensive technology solutions partner for over 30 years, Taos simplifies today’s complex digital landscape by providing strategic guidance and technical expertise while implementing transformative solutions. The company specializes in consulting, migration, and 24x7x365 managed services. For more information, please visit http://www.taos.com.