AdvoCare® Partners with CrossFit® Games Champion Rich Froning as a Cornerstone Sponsor at the CrossFit® Mayhem Classic Jan. 10-12

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdvoCare International, LLC (AdvoCare), a premier health and wellness company, will sponsor a workout at the CrossFit Mayhem Classic in Cookeville, TN on Sat., Jan. 11 from 4:00 pm – 5:45 pm. The Mayhem Classic is one of the 28 competition events where athletes compete to earn a spot in the 2020 CrossFit® Games. The event runs from Fri. Jan. 10 – Sun., Jan. 12. and will be live broadcast and archived on the Mayhem YouTube channel.

Patrick Wright, AdvoCare CEO, said, “I’ve never felt more physically challenged in a workout than when I had the amazing opportunity to work out with Rich Froning at his CrossFit Mayhem gym last year. AdvoCare is focused on building community and helping you feel better, look better and perform better. We are excited to work with Rich on his event and announce more opportunities to work out with Rich in the future.”

From Rich Froning, “Hosting one of the 28 sanctioned CrossFit events is a true honor and I am thrilled that AdvoCare will partner with us in helping CrossFit athletes compete at their highest level.”

Stay tuned for the AdvoCare blog on Sat. Jan. 11 at Renew.AdvoCare.com for an exciting announcement about future opportunities to win a personal workout with Rich Froning.

About AdvoCare International, LLC

At AdvoCare, We Build Champions®. Backed by credible scientific research and an internationally recognized Scientific and Medical Advisory Board, AdvoCare offers premium energy, weight management, sports performance, and wellness products. AdvoCare is a privately-owned direct selling company founded in 1993. For more information about AdvoCare, visit advocare.com. Connect with AdvoCare on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and product updates. Visit the Renew by AdvoCare blog for inspirational content featuring fitness and wellness tips, motivation, life stories, healthy diet guidelines and more.