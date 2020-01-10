KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for December

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its marketplace consumer loan indices for December.

Servicer reports showed mixed credit performance across securitized marketplace consumer loan pools in December. On a month-over-month basis, annualized net losses and 60+ day delinquencies were flat or down in KBRA’s Tier 1 and Tier 2 indices; however, both metrics were up on a year-over-year basis. Meanwhile, annualized net losses remained elevated in KBRA’s Tier 3 index due to a one-time change in the payment method in mid-2019 for a small segment of Avant’s customers. Avant expects performance metrics to return to normal levels in January, which should lead an improvement in our Tier 3 index’s credit performance.

