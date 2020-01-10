The Genie Company Earns Amazon “Works with Alexa” Certification for Its Wi-Fi Enabled Garage Door Openers

MOUNT HOPE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Genie Company, the most recognized brand of garage door openers, announces the integration of Alexa smart home skills within its full line of Wi-Fi enabled smart garage door openers and controllers. This integration means Genie has earned the Amazon “Works with Alexa” certification for its entire line of garage door openers equipped with the award-winning Aladdin Connect® smart device enabled garage door controller.

Alexa users will have the best smart home experience with Genie® openers thanks to this new skill. Products with the Amazon certification are deemed to achieve a high bar relative to responsiveness, reliability and functionality. Genie is honored to be one of several companies to receive this certification.

As part of this integration, homeowners will find the convenience of monitoring and controlling their garage doors via the Aladdin Connect app to be even more effortless. Working closely with the Genie engineering team, Amazon has developed a smart home skill for garage door openers. App users no longer need to ask Alexa to “Ask Aladdin” to open their garage door. Now, the command is simply “Alexa, open my garage door.”

“Homeowners using Alexa have come to expect uncomplicated voice commands,” said Tom Kerber, Director of Product Management for Connected Platforms at Genie. “The impact of eliminating just a few words from a voice command is significant. It makes something that was quick and easy even more so.”

In addition, homeowners can ask Alexa to open or close the garage door, or check on the door status by asking, “Alexa, is my garage door open?” Other convenient features include the ability to specifically name multiple garage doors in the Alexa app by allowing customers to use their unique door name in the command. For example, “Alexa, open garage door number two.” Or “Alexa, open Mary’s garage door.”

For more information, please visit http://www.geniecompany.com.

About The Genie Company

The Genie Company is based in Mt. Hope, Ohio, and is a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications. The Genie® name itself is a well-recognized icon among homeowners, builders, and dealers alike. Genie distributes its openers and accessories through a broad distribution channel of professional dealers, wholesalers, and retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada. To learn more or for regular updates, become a Genie fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram, or visit www.geniecompany.com.