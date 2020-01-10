Certona’s Personalization Solution Aided DICK’S Sporting Goods, GameStop, and Additional Retailers During Final Q4 Push

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Certona, a Kibo company and leader in omnichannel personalization, today announced a number of retail clients including DICK’S Sporting Goods and GameStop, launched new or expanded personalization solutions in time for peak retail months of Q4 2019.

Certona provides personalization solutions ranging from data capture and management to cross-platform recommendations that are designed to empower retailers and brands to take full advantage of the shopping season through higher conversion rates, increased average order volume, and more brand loyalty among their customers.

Global video game retailer GameStop launched Certona personalization on their updated flagship site, gamestop.com. A Certona client since 2013, GameStop underwent a replatforming of their ecommerce website in early 2019. The GameStop team collaborated with Lyons/Capgemini, FitforCommerce, and Certona/Kibo professional services to minimize disruption during the migration of their personalization solution to the new platform.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (dickssportinggoods.com) enhanced the data management capabilities of its personalization program by working with Certona to launch a new Sports Bra Finder to its site, as well as an API protocol to ensure that pricing and inventory information is current and consistent.

Other go-lives during the peak season included global outdoor retailer Mountain Warehouse (mountainwarehouse.com), which launched real-time personalized recommendations on its international commerce sites in New Zealand, France, Poland, and Spain. Key West outfitter, Madda Fella, upgraded its online store with personalized product recommendations at maddafella.com.

“The final quarter of each calendar year is often the most exciting time in the retail industry,” said Meyer Sheik, president and chief commerce officer at Kibo. “As shoppers’ expectations continue to rise each year, personalization is no longer a luxury, but a requirement to provide the excellent customer experiences that lead to growth and profitability. The Certona team is thrilled to be a part of our clients’ growth strategy moving into 2020, and with the wave of project launches in late 2019, our professional services crew has worked tirelessly to make sure our clients are ready for the decade ahead.”

Kibo Commerce:

We provide cloud commerce solutions inspired by your needs and designed to empower your teams. We’re at your side, committed to your financial success in an unpredictable world. Together, we can see further, think bigger, and climb higher.

Our software and services include eCommerce, Order Management, Certona Personalization, Monetate Personalization and Optimization, and Mobile Point of Sale for retailers, manufacturers, and brands. Whether you’re an eCommerce veteran or just getting started, B2C or B2B, our solutions are designed to power the shopping experience – from first click to doorstep – and to scale with you as your business grows. For more information, visit kibocommerce.com.