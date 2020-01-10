New Sammons Financial Group Corporate Headquarters Hits Milestone

DES MOINES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Weitz Company hoisted a commemorative beam signed by the project team and leadership from Sammons Financial Group and KDC Real Estate Development to top out Sammons Financial new corporate headquarters. Weitz celebrated the milestone by hosting a lunch for over 150 trade partners and project stakeholders at the jobsite.

Tuesday’s short program included some comments from the Weitz and the Sammons Financial team, and a thanks to the group for their continued efforts. The team, including Sammons Financial, project developer KDC and project architects SVPA and HKS, had representatives present.

“ Our employees and trade partners have worked exceptionally hard these last few months to reach this milestone, especially given the challenges of a very wet Fall. Topping out the building is a great way to acknowledge their efforts before concentrating our focus on the interior of the building,” said Mike Tousley, executive vice president and general manager of The Weitz Company.

The six-story, 236,000-square-foot office building will bring together 600 Sammons employees with space for their team to grow. A significant feature will be a two-story amenity building for employees and visitors that will include conference and training spaces. Other amenities will include an exercise facility and ample outdoor walking trails within the property. Surface parking and a below-grade parking garage are also included in the project’s scope of work.

“ The Sammons Financial team celebrates the fast work underway on the new West Des Moines building and we cannot wait to move into our new home by year-end,” said Rob TeKolste, president of Sammons Independent Annuity Group. “ The topping out event is a construction milestone and serves to build excitement for the work underway and the role this project plays in ultimately being able to service our policy owners, agents and brokers.”

The new Sammons Financial Group Corporate Headquarters is scheduled for completion in Fall 2020.

