The Meet Group Collaborates with Microsoft on Technology to Detect Child Sex Predators

NEW HOPE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET), a leading provider of interactive livestreaming solutions, today welcomed Microsoft’s announcement that it was sharing a new tool, created in collaboration with The Meet Group and others, to help better detect on-line behaviors aimed at child exploitation. The new algorithm-based technology helps to better detect, address and report online predators attempting to lure children for sexual purposes. More information on Microsoft’s announcement can be found here.

“Keeping children safe is a responsibility that we take incredibly seriously,” said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of The Meet Group. “While we prohibit minors from using our apps, the broader threat of child sex predators exists across the social landscape. We are pleased to have been invited to partner with one of the world’s most respected companies on this important issue. We believe this detection technology will prove beneficial in identifying and reducing child predatory behavior. Further, we commend Microsoft on its openness in broadly sharing this capability across the industry and we have already begun incorporating its safety algorithm into our platform.”

Courtney Gregoire, Chief Digital Safety Officer of Microsoft said, “At Microsoft, we embrace a multi-stakeholder model to combatting online child exploitation that includes survivors and their advocates, government, tech companies, and civil society working together. Today, we are excited to share a new technique – code name Project Artemis – developed in close collaboration with The Meet Group and others, that will help prevent the online grooming of children for sexual purposes. We invite other collaborators to embrace this technique, join the fight, and support continuous improvement.”

About The Meet Group

The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) is a leading provider of interactive livestreaming solutions designed to meet the universal need for human connection. Our ecosystem of livestreaming apps enables users around the world to interact through one-to-many livestreaming broadcasts and text-based conversations. Our top apps, MeetMe®, LOVOO®, Skout®, Tagged® and Growlr®, deliver live interactions and meaningful connections to millions of users daily. Headquartered in New Hope, PA, we have offices in Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dresden, and Berlin. The Meet Group is committed to safety. You can find a description of current safety practices here: https://www.themeetgroup.com/safety-practices/. For more information, visit themeetgroup.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.