The New York City Department of Transportation Counts on Mindbreeze InSpire

NEW YORK & LINZ, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mindbreeze, a leading provider of appliances and cloud services for knowledge management, in partnership with premium partner Collective FLS, adds the New York City Department of Transportation (NYCDOT) to its Mindbreeze InSpire public sector customer base.

The New York City Department of Transportation currently uses a large number of different data sources to collect detailed information. NYCDOT’s objective is to deliver this widely scattered but valuable information to the appropriate users and departments at the right time and in the right context. Using Mindbreeze InSpire it is now possible to conduct targeted searches across the entire range of data in the organization and immediately access the information that is relevant.

James Dudla, CEO of Collective FLS: “NYCDOT had been looking for a tailor-made solution to make searching its more than 50 million records more efficient. We are delighted that with Mindbreeze we have found the ideal solution to this challenge. Employees can now access all the information they need at the touch of a button. This enables DOT to significantly reduce the amount of personnel needed for Universal Legal Searches (ULS) while leveraging its knowledge more effectively providing optimal service to New York City residents.”

“NYCDOT marks the acquisition of yet another public sector customer for Mindbreeze InSpire. This reinforces our endeavors and our commitment to product development and our process model. We always have our customers test our products with their own data so that they can see the added value for themselves in advance,” adds Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze.

About NYCDOT

DOT’s mission is to ensure the safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible transportation of people and goods in the City of New York and to maintain and improve the transportation infrastructure.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a leading international provider of appliances and cloud services for enterprise search, applied artificial intelligence, and knowledge management. Mindbreeze’s global network of partners makes it possible to serve customers across time zones anywhere in the world.

You can find more information at www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Mindbreeze.

About Collective FLS

FLS, Inc. is a technology-independent provider of information solutions and services designed to support technology transformation for customers in the areas of federal civil, defense, and public administration.