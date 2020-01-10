Adimab Provides Year-End Update on 2019 Partnership Activities

LEBANON, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adimab, LLC, the global leader in the discovery and optimization of fully human monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, today announced that in 2019 it entered into agreements with nine new companies. In addition, Adimab announced the expansion of 11 of its current partnerships and the achievement of 62 technical and development milestones across numerous collaborations.

Over the past 11 years, Adimab has partnered with over 70 companies for the discovery of therapeutic IgGs and bispecific antibodies, resulting in more than 315 therapeutic programs originating from the Adimab Platform. In 2019, Adimab and its partners added 55 new therapeutic programs. New alliances for 2019 include collaborations with Amagma Therapeutics, Black Belt Therapeutics, BYOMass Inc., Galderma, iOmx Therapeutics, Nextpoint Therapeutics, TRex Bio, and VelosBio. In addition, Adimab expanded its collaborations with Acceleron, Alector, Biotheus, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene (now a Bristol-Myers Squibb company), Innovent Biologics, Inc., Novartis, Regeneron, Scholar Rock, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and others.

In 2019, Adimab also entered into a new Platform Transfer agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

“We are very happy with the number of new 2019 partnerships,” said Guy Van Meter, Chief Business Officer of Adimab. “That said, our most important success metric from a deal perspective is partners coming back for expansions. More than 70% of our current partners, once they have seen our capabilities, have expanded their relationships with us.”

“Historically, Adimab has positioned itself as the industry leader for generating the highest quality therapeutic IgGs with exquisite specificity and excellent developability profiles,” said Tillman Gerngross, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Adimab. “We are increasingly expanding into adjacent areas; for example, we are engineering more and more IgGs and non-IgGs derived from other technologies. We are working with many types of bispecific molecules, and our new proprietary CD3 binders have been used in more than ten partnerships.”

In the last six years, Adimab has worked with an increasing number of smaller companies backed by leading venture capital firms. Following successful antibody discovery campaigns, many of these companies have gone on to partner their programs with larger pharmaceutical companies. To date, more than 15 programs developed by venture-backed partners have been out-licensed to larger pharma companies. Transactions publicly announced in 2019 include: a Black Belt Therapeutics program out-licensed to CASI Pharmaceuticals, a Dragonfly program out-licensed to Abbvie, Iconic granted an option to Exelixis, Iconic granted an option to Novartis, among others.

About Adimab

Adimab is the leading technology provider for antibody-based drug discovery, following a business model that focuses solely on its partners and not on developing an internal product pipeline. Since 2009, Adimab has partnered with over 70 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, generating more than 315 therapeutic programs, over 30 clinical programs, and its first approved product. The Adimab technology has been transferred and implemented at Biogen, GSK, Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, and Takeda. Funded discovery partners include leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene (which is now a Bristol-Myers Squibb company), Genentech, Gilead, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Novartis, Roche, Sanofi, and others. Adimab has also partnered with many early-stage venture-backed companies, including Amagma, Cullinan Oncology, Pliant, Tizona, iTeos, and others, as well as mid-size public biopharmaceutical companies such as Acceleron, Alector, Five Prime, Innovent, Jounce, Mersana, Scholar Rock, Seattle Genetics, Surface Oncology, and others.

Adimab’s integrated antibody discovery and engineering platform provides unprecedented speed from antigen to purified, full-length human IgGs. Adimab offers fundamental advantages by delivering diverse panels of therapeutically relevant antibodies that meet the most demanding standards for affinity, epitope coverage, species cross-reactivity, and developability. Adimab enables its partners to rapidly expand their biologics pipelines through a broad spectrum of technology access arrangements. For more information, visit http://www.adimab.com.