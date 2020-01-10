ANP Technologies, in Partnership with Fulgent Pharma, Teams with Moffitt Cancer Center to Develop a New Class of Leukemia Therapies.

NEWARK, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ANP Technologies Inc. (ANP) and Fulgent Pharma LLC through their partner Moffitt Cancer Center have successfully licensed the rights to develop a novel targeted therapy in the area of leukemia to Celgene (CELG), now Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), a landmark deal that leverages ANP’s nanotherapeutic platform technology. The partners will work together to develop a new cancer therapy for Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The potential new therapy will target a novel pathway receptor.

The Moffitt research team recently discovered that a specific pathway receptor is up-regulated in MDS and AML malignant cells, and in particular the malignant stem cells, thus offering a potentially favorable disease-specific target for therapies. By utilizing a ligand specific for this pathway receptor along with a covalently linked nanoparticle developed by ANP and licensed to Fulgent Pharma, the team was able to show potential for treating this type of leukemia at the stem cell level.

“Moffitt takes a team approach when it comes to cancer care and research. Our immunology and hematology teams worked together on this novel therapy. We are taking it to the next level, partnering with ANP/Fulgent Pharma to help accelerate translating this discovery from the laboratory to patients in need,” said Jarett Rieger, Sr. Director, Innovation & Industry Alliances of Moffitt.

“With our proprietary nano-delivery and nanotherapeutic technology platform, ANP has successfully developed multiple therapies including nanoencapsulated pactlitaxel, which is currently in clinical and licensed to Fulgent Pharma, as well as a nanoencapsulated antibody cocktail of drugs for the treatment of Ebola infection, which was funded for nonhuman primate testing by the US Department of Defense,” says Dr. Ray Yin, President and CEO of ANP. “The Moffitt collaboration expands our nanotechnology platform and spectrum of drug development, enabling ANP and Fulgent Pharma to develop new targeted therapies to benefit cancer patients.”

About Moffitt Cancer Center

Moffitt is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only 51 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, a distinction that recognizes Moffitt’s scientific excellence, multidisciplinary research, and robust training and education. Moffitt is a Top 10 cancer hospital and has been nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report since 1999. Moffitt’s expert nursing staff is recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center with Magnet® status, its highest distinction. With more than 6,500 team members, Moffitt has an economic impact in the state of $2.4 billion. For more information, call 1-888-MOFFITT (1-888-663-3488), visit MOFFITT.org, and follow the momentum on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About ANP Technologies, Inc.

ANP Technologies, Inc. is a world leader in developing innovative nano-therapeutics. In addition to the novel targeted therapy, ANP has also developed nanoencapsulated chemotherapeutics, antibody therapies, immune-oncology and mRNA-based vaccines. Visit ANPTINC.com for more information.

About Fulgent Pharma

Fulgent Pharma is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing oncology therapies that leverage a proprietary nano-drug delivery technology. Fulgent Pharma’s pipeline features three unique drug platforms: nanoencapsulated chemotherapy drugs being developed via the 505(b)(2) pathway, novel targeted therapies, and small molecule based immuno-oncology drugs. The Company’s lead asset, FID-007, is a nanoencapsulated paclitaxel with improved drug solubility and efficacy, as well as decreased toxicity, and is currently tested in clinical trials. Fulgent Pharma was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Temple City, California. Fulgent Pharma was spun off from Fulgent Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ:FLGT) a comprehensive genetic testing company, in 2016.