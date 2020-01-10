CPhI and American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists Partner to Expand Expert Scientific Content at CPhI North America

NEW YORK & ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPhI and the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) today announced a partnership to expand the scientific content of activities sponsored by CPhI, including CPhI North America—the only event to bring the entire North American pharmaceutical supply chain together. AAPS is the premier U.S.-based organization of scientists and professionals working in pharmaceutical science, with more than 7,500 members employed in academia, industry, government and research worldwide.

Anthony Pombal, CPhI North America Show Director, said, “Partnering is a cornerstone of our strategy, enabling CPhI to offer our participants knowledge and insights from experts spanning the pharmaceutical industry supply chain. We could not find a more appropriate partner than AAPS, which matches the professional breadth of our audiences with scientific expertise covering every facet of the discovery, development, production and regulation of pharmaceutical products. We look forward to a productive and mutually beneficial relationship.”

Joseph Polli, PhD, AAPS President, agreed. “Our community of members has scientific expertise across the entire continuum of the pharmaceutical enterprise. Partnering with CPhI to make our broad knowledge base available to their diverse pharmaceutical audiences reflects our long-standing commitment to advancing global health through research, education and innovation.”

The fourth annual CPhI North America event will take place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA, on May 5-7, 2020. To register, click here. For more information, visit cphinorthamerica.com.

About AAPS

Founded in 1986, the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) is a non-profit association of more than 7,500 scientists and professionals employed in academia, industry, government, and other research related to pharmaceutical science worldwide. Its mission is to advance the capacity of pharmaceutical scientists to develop products and therapies that improve global health, which members pursue through four peer-reviewed journals and a variety of workshops and web-based events, including the PharmSci 360 annual meeting. Visit www.aaps.org.

About CPhI

CPhI drives growth and innovation at every step of the global pharmaceutical supply chain, from drug discovery to finished dosage. Through exhibitions, conferences and online communities, CPhI brings together more than 100,000 pharmaceutical professionals each year to network, identify business opportunities and expand the global market. CPhI hosts events in Europe, Korea, China, India, Japan, South East Asia, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. CPhI North America co-locates CPhI for ingredients with ICSE for contract services; P-MEC for machinery, equipment & technology; InnoPack for pharmaceutical packaging; bioLIVE for biopharma; and Finished Dosage Formulation for every aspect of the finished dosage supply chain, to create the most comprehensive exhibition for the pharmaceutical industry. CPhI also provides an online buyer and supplier directory at CPhI-Online.com.

For more information visit www.cphi.com.