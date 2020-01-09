Launch Academy, Boston-Based Coding Bootcamp, Has Partnered with Apprenti to Train Local Tech Talent

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Launch Academy, a 19 week, intensive bootcamp that teaches students how to code, today announced that they have partnered with Apprenti, a federally recognized Registered Apprenticeship program that bridges the talent gap for employers seeking to fill in-demand, middle skilled roles like Software Developers.

Today’s kickoff marks Launch Academy’s second training cohort with Apprenti. The 19 week program will begin with programming with JavaScript and conclude with a two-week small group project where students will simulate what it is like to work as a professional software engineer in a small team setting. Launch Academy first partnered with Apprenti in April 2019, launching Apprenti’s first-ever Registered Apprenticeship cohort in Massachusetts and the first-of-its kind for the Commonwealth. Between these two cohorts, Launch Academy will train 25 of Apprenti’s 39 apprentices in its first year in Massachusetts.

“This curriculum was custom-built for Apprenti. While our on campus program diverges in terms of technology, we’re taking the same pedagogy and model to technologies that are sought after by the sponsoring companies,” said Dan Pickett, Co-Founder, Launch Academy. “We are grateful to play a role in Apprenti's innovative apprenticeship model. This partnership has already proven to be effective in creating a richer and more diverse tech community here in Boston."

"Apprenti is thrilled to team up with Launch Academy as we continue to train and prepare another wave of software developer apprentices for successful careers in tech in Massachusetts," said Lauren Jones, Apprenti Massachusetts Director. "Through this training experience, apprentices will gain a strong foundation of technical skills which will be complemented and followed by on-the-job training at local employers partnering with Apprenti including Cengage Learning, Harvard University IT, Liberty Mutual, and Wayfair.”

Founded in 2012, Launch Academy teaches students to code through a hands-on approach, with on campus programs designed to get them into web development quickly and affordably. In just a semester, students can be hired as a software developer. At the end of the program, students will be able to build and deploy full stack applications backed by a database. In partnering with Apprenti, Launch Academy offers the “classroom training” prior to the apprentices’ one-year of on-the-job training at sponsored companies. Apprenti engages directly with local employers seeking to fill IT-related roles, and also attracts jobseekers with the aptitude and attitude to pursue careers in tech, especially attracting groups traditionally underrepresented in tech including women, people of color, and veterans.

About Launch Academy

Launch Academy is an immersive education program for software developers. We provide job-ready software development skills.

Our Instructional Philosophy, emphasizing Test Driven Development, Pair Programming and Agile Methodologies, aims to recreate the environment of a software development team and has successfully trained 750+ aspiring developers into effective contributors that can code from day one.

About Apprenti

Apprenti receives partial funding from the United States Department of Labor for operational expenses. Pursuant to Section 511, PL 101-166, Apprenti's federal share of program expenditures is $1.69M annually (36% of 2018 total budget). Nongovernmental funds account for $1.17M (25%) of expenses, with the remaining $1.85M (39%) contributed by state/local funding. Please visit apprenticareers.org/dol-funding-disclosure/ for more information.