Trash Butler Partners with Grow Credit to Boost Workforce and Apartment Living Credit Scores

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trash Butler, a leading service firm with over 200 locations and 500 team members across the nation, is partnering with Grow Credit to help its workforce and clientele establish and build credit for free.

Grow Credit Inc., a Santa Monica, California-based Fintech company, helps consumers establish or build credit for free thanks to a virtual Mastercard backed by a small-dollar loan. The card is exclusively dedicated to processing payments from subscription companies such as Disney Plus, Netflix or Spotify.

Trash Butler’s workforce and client base include Gen Z and Millennials, a group that is often denied access to affordable credit products due to a lack of credit history.

“We ran an initial pilot with Grow Credit promoting their solutions through our sister company’s corporate locations, College Hunks,” says Omar Soliman, CEO, and Co-Founder at Trash Butler. “As a result, we are excited to roll the Grow Credit program as a value-added solution to our Trash Butler team members and residents that we service.”

Grow Credit also offers a premium plan with an array of features, including the ability to use cell phone bill payments from AT&T, T-Mobile, and other major carriers to help boost credit scores. Trash Butler’s employees and clients will be able to gain access to the premium memberships at a discounted rate, which will enable them to begin their credit-building journey on a healthy financial footing.

“We are excited to be engaging with and working with Trash Butler,” added Joe Bayen, Founder and CEO at Grow Credit. “We are looking forward to helping their workforce and residents build credit without accumulating more debt."

The Grow Credit application is available on the App Store and at www.GrowCredit.com.

About Grow Credit Inc.

Grow Credit’s innovative credit-building service lowers the barrier of entry for millions of Americans who need to establish and build credit. Combining a small-dollar loan with a virtual Mastercard, the service manages subscription payments, such as Netflix, and reports loan balances to the credit bureaus. The Mastercard is issued through Sutton Bank and is exclusively designed to process subscription payments. The company is based in Santa Monica and was founded in 2018 by financial industry veterans. Learn more at www.GrowCredit.com.

About Trash Butler®

Trash Butler is the 2nd largest doorstep valet trash company in the country, serving the Multi-Family Apartment industry, student housing, and condo communities. They are a purpose-driven, values-based, socially-conscious, tech-enabled, and results-oriented enterprise that helps make residents’ lives easier by removing the burden of taking out the trash.