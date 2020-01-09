Pinterest and SmartCommerce Partner to Add Digital Shopping Capabilities Driving Consumers From Inspiration to Action

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartCommerce has joined the Pinterest Partner program enabling Pinterest’s more than 320 million active monthly users to easily add products they discover on the platform to a shopping cart.

Leveraging SmartCommerce Click2Cart® technology, brands create e-commerce experiences on digital touchpoints like websites, digital ads, social posts and online videos. Through the Pinterest partnership, SmartCommerce lets brands take advantage of the high commercial intent of people on Pinterest. A study conducted by eMarketer noted that 47% of Pinterest respondents used the platform to ‘buy or shop for products’ versus 15% noting the same for traditional social media* (eMarkerter; Social Commerce, June 2019).

“SmartCommerce Click2Cart functionality helps CPG brand partners make it simple to cart products straight from recipes, projects, regimen, and similar Pins, increasing the likelihood of inspiration-fueled purchase,” notes Jennifer Silverberg, CEO of SmartCommerce. “In fact, our CPG clients have seen some of their highest rates of conversion to carts from Pinterest, so we are very excited about broadening this partnership by joining the Partner program.”

CPG products are one of the fastest growing sectors in digital commerce. 70% of consumers are expected to shop for groceries online by 2022, according to FMI/Nielsen, and SmartCommerce’s 2019 annual Shopper Survey revealed that over 76% of consumers are already buying at least some CPG products online.

About SmartCommerce:

SmartCommerce helps CPG companies sell more online by replacing old-school “where to buy” with a single click to send products into retailer carts. Built for the unique needs of CPG brands and their consumers, SmartCommerce intelligently eliminates both the friction and PDP cross-selling that has limited the potential for CPG digital purchases, by enabling simple one-click conversions of one or many products from any digital impulse point, into virtually any retailer cart. To learn more about the SmartCommerce Click2Cart technology, please visit: https://www.smartcommerce.co/.