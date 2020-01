贸泽电子和格兰特·今原在“让创意走进现实”最后一集短片中讲述合同制造

Global distributor Mouser Electronics and engineer spokesperson Grant Imahara take viewers to Silicon Valley in the final video in the Engineering Big Ideas series, part of Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together program. Imahara goes behind the scenes at Valley Services Electronics, a full-service manufacturer of custom printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs). To learn more, visit www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/Engineering-Big-Ideas. (Photo: Business Wire)