Media, Advertising, Marketing, Tech, and Entertainment Execs Unify to Advance Industry Diversity

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Last night, MediaVillage and AdvancingDiversity.org, gathered hundreds of media, marketing, advertising, tech, and entertainment leaders to focus on industry diversity, equality, and inclusion at the 3rd Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors Induction Experience and 3rd Advancing a Diverse Workforce Career MeetUp at the Park MGM during CES (Consumer Electronics Show).

“We have entered the final decade of a three-decade transformation of our industry,” said Jack Myers, founder of AdvancingDiversity.org and MediaVillage.com, home of the Knowledge Exchange, a community for education, talent development and growth. “It’s imperative that we move past transformation and advocacy into a period of implementation. Building community, access to education, and offering financial solutions are pillars of our five-year plan of activism to accomplish a more diverse workforce.”

More than 500 of the industry’s most senior leaders participated in the event, which recognized the activism of ADCOLOR (Tiffany R. Warren), The Hershey Company (Jill Baskin), Institute for Veteran and Military Families (Michael Haynie), The Female Quotient (Shelley Zalis), Muslim Public Affairs Council (Sue Obeidi), Publicis Media Americas (Tim Jones), Sam’s Club (Tony Rogers), Walt Disney Television (Tim McNeal).

The 50-member Advancing Diversity Council, which met to set the five-year action plan, includes leaders from all sectors of the industry including ADCOLOR, Ad Council, Advertising Education Foundation, American Advertising Federation, American Association of Advertising Agencies, Association of National Advertisers, AT&T, DentsuAegis, Facebook, The Female Quotient, Good│Upworthy, Hearst Corporation, Intel, IPG, MediaVillage, Nielsen, Sam’s Club, She Runs It, Sundance Institute, 3% Movement, Twitter, and Walt Disney Television.

The immersive experience was integrated with the Advancing a Diverse Workforce Career MeetUp. The organization continues to accept resumes at www.AdvancingDiversity.org. Applicants will be eligible to earn college loan relief from the Advancing Diversity Financial Solutions Program and have access to accredited Advancing Diversity Online learning curriculum, mentorship connections and talent development programs.

Myers commented that MediaVillage is particularly excited about the Advancing Diversity educational partnership with GIIDES.com, “an immersive audio app debuting the MediaVillage channel this week with five fierce female voices.” The Giide MediaVillage channel includes four from Intel including Advancing Diversity inductee Shelley Zalis and Intel VP Global Marketing Strategy Julie Coppernoll. The MediaVillage Giide audios are also from Gina Garrubbo, President and CEO at National Public Media, and a “5 Questions to Ask” career guide from Jack Myers.

Advancing Diversity is supported and underwritten by 4A’s, AAF, AB InBev, Active International, AMC Networks, Ampersand, ANA, Ascential, Crown Media Family Networks, Dentsu Aegis Network, Discovery, Empower, Facebook, Fox, GOOD|Upworthy, Google, Havas Media, Hulu, Intel, IPG, Lifetime, MediaMath, MediaVillage, NBCU, Nielsen, Omnicom, Publicis Media, Sam’s Club, She Runs It, Sundance Institute, Twitter, Univision, ViacomCBS, The Walt Disney Company, WarnerMedia, and Xandr.