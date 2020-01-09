Privia Health and Children’s Health Announce Strategic Alliance

ARLINGTON, Va. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Privia Health and Children’s Health announced they have entered into a strategic alliance. Through Privia Health’s second health system alliance, Children’s Health will advance its physician alignment strategy by connecting its clinically integrated network of independent physicians, Pediatric Partners, to a comprehensive suite of services available by joining Privia Medical Group North Texas.

“I’m thrilled that our alliance creates new opportunities to align with local pediatricians who are delivering high-quality care to children and families," says Shawn Morris, CEO, Privia Health. “Our physician-led model enables providers and health systems to build healthier communities by allowing physicians to focus on what matters most: caring for their patients.”

“Since establishing Pediatric Partners in 2014, we have seen incredible progress and growth as an organization,” said Julie Hall-Barrow, Senior Vice President of Network Development and Innovation at Children’s Health. “Our membership needs have evolved, and through our alliance with Privia Health, we are able to improve our network in a way that will be truly meaningful for Pediatric Partners members and independent pediatricians in our community.”

Privia Health is a national physician organization with more than 2,500 providers in multiple states. Privia Health’s proprietary cloud-based technology platform and innovative approach to patient engagement and physician-driven wellness will bolster Children’s Health’s initiatives to create better integration for its network, both clinically and financially, and reduce administrative burden across all providers. Members will continue to receive many of the same services they value with Pediatric Partners, including the Nurse Advice Line, in addition to a comprehensive, robust set of services to support the growth and performance of their practice.

“We believe this relationship delivers tremendous value to local pediatricians through an enhanced alignment with our family practitioners and women’s health providers,” says Ronald Blair, MD, a Privia Medical Group North Texas pediatrician. “Privia physicians benefit from innovative tools, technology and comprehensive services, which help them navigate today’s healthcare landscape while delivering the highest quality patient experience.”

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is a national physician organization that transforms the healthcare delivery experience for physicians and consumers. Utilizing a platform of talent, tools and highly enabling technology, Privia has a proven track record of developing and elevating physician groups to top tier performance. Their approach of meeting providers where they are on the value continuum and partnering with health plans, health systems, and employers to better align reimbursements to quality, outcomes and performance has proven to be successful and replicable across multiple geographies. This platform of top industry talent, physician leadership development, scalable systems and proprietary technology reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and well being of providers. For more information: www.priviahealth.com. @PriviaHealth

About Children’s Health

Children’s Health℠ is the eighth-largest pediatric health care provider in the nation and the leading pediatric health care system in North Texas, providing a full spectrum of health care services—from daily wellness and primary care to specialty visits and critical care. Holding eight disease-specific care certifications from The Joint Commission, Children’s Health has been consistently named one of the nation’s top pediatric providers by U.S. News & World Report. The Children’s Health system includes Children’s Medical Center – Dallas, as well as Children’s Medical Center Plano, Our Children’s House inpatient rehabilitation hospital, multiple specialty centers, Children’s Health Pediatric Group, rehabilitation facilities, physician services and the Children’s Medical Center Research Institute at UT Southwestern. For more information about Children’s Health, visit www.childrens.com.