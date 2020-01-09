SOS LAB Signs a LiDAR Collaboration MOU with ON Semiconductor to Advance the Development and Commercialization of Solid-state LiDAR for Automotive and Smart Factory Markets

SOS LAB, a LiDAR startup for self-driving cars, and ON Semiconductor, a world-class supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, signed a LiDAR collaboration memorandum of understanding to advance the development and commercialization of LiDAR technology for the automotive and smart factory markets on January 7 at CES 2020 (Las Vegas, USA). Wade Appleman, Vice President of ON Semiconductor and JiSeong Jeong, CEO of SOS LAB are taking a photo to celebrate MOU at ON Semiconductor booth during CES 2020 (from left). (Photo: Business Wire)

SOS LAB, a LiDAR startup for self-driving cars, and ON Semiconductor, a world-class supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, signed a LiDAR collaboration memorandum of understanding to advance the development and commercialization of LiDAR technology for the automotive and smart factory markets on January 7 at CES 2020 (Las Vegas, USA). Wade Appleman, Vice President of ON Semiconductor and JiSeong Jeong, CEO of SOS LAB are taking a photo to celebrate MOU at ON Semiconductor booth during CES 2020 (from left). (Photo: Business Wire)

GWANGJU, South Korea & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOS LAB, a LiDAR startup for self-driving cars, and ON Semiconductor, a world-class supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, signed a LiDAR collaboration memorandum of understanding to advance the development and commercialization of LiDAR technology for the automotive and smart factory markets on January 7 at CES 2020 (Las Vegas, USA).

Under the agreement, both companies plan to use their respective technologies jointly to accelerate the development and commercialization of LiDAR systems focused on the automotive and smart factory markets. SOS LAB provides high-power VCSEL light sources & Metalens optical technology while ON Semiconductor offers high-resolution SPAD Arrays used for sensing single photons making the combination ideal for a solid-state LiDAR time-of-flight application.

ON Semiconductor is the leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions for automotive and autonomous perception, with advanced technology targeting all sensing modalities including image sensors, radar, and LiDAR. SOS LAB Co., Ltd. is the most innovative LiDAR startup in South Korea and is currently focusing on developing small-scale, accurate, and affordable LiDAR sensors for self-driving cars, autonomous things, hyper automation, AI security, and other related industries.

SOS LAB, which is attending CES for the third consecutive year, has launched two types of LiDAR systems: a front long-range lidar (SL) using hybrid scanning technology and a side-by-side solid-state type lidar (ML) using big VCSEL and Metalens technology. Therefore, SOS LAB can provide a LiDAR solution that can measure front, rear, and full range for autonomous vehicles / ADAS.

“The signing of an MOU with a global leading semiconductor company such as ON Semiconductor has once again proved that SOS LAB's technology is the best in the world,” said JiSeong Jeong, CEO of SOS LAB. “We expect to develop (solid-state) type lidars more quickly and plan to mass-produce lidars for vehicles with built-in headlamps and bumpers within 2-3 years.”

For more information on SOS LAB’s LiDAR systems, visit http://soslab.co/en/products-en/.