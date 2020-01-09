Zipnosis and GYANT Join Forces to Offer a More Intuitive and Accessible Digital Patient Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zipnosis, the leader in multi-modal virtual care built to improve the patient and provider experience, and GYANT, the leading artificial intelligence enabled platform for improving care utilization and pathways, announced today they are partnering to offer a larger, more holistic Digital Front Door for healthcare organizations.

The Zipnosis + GYANT Digital Front Door is available now for healthcare organizations committed to a seamless patient experience. The combined solution empowers healthcare organizations, through one software integration, to improve their digital patient experience, more efficiently use staff resources, and accelerate their virtual care strategy. The solution leverages artificial intelligence to offer patients support and personalization throughout their entire care journey, bringing together GYANT’s chat-based solution for initial patient engagement and evaluation, and the Zipnosis virtual care platform with industry-leading asynchronous technology, a large breadth of protocols, and diagnosis and triage capabilities.

The challenges facing healthcare today have been codified over decades. As a result, patient engagement and communication is disjointed across the different stages of the healthcare journey, leaving patients confused and putting a strain on health system resources. Zipnosis and GYANT are committed to helping the industry better serve patients across the continuum of care, seamlessly integrating technology into workflows across service lines and use cases.

As Zipnosis Co-Founder and CEO Jon Pearce said, “It’s time for digital tools in healthcare that actually improve the human experience. Zipnosis has been committed to creating a Digital Front Door in healthcare for years, in fact we were so committed to the idea we trademarked the term in 2016. However, our partnership with GYANT marks a new era in that commitment. Together we have created an even broader funnel for patients that want to understand how to start accessing healthcare services, regardless of the service. Our partnership ensures customers are able to install a single Digital Front Door. This means one contract, one implementation process, and one EMR integration.”

GYANT Co-Founder and CEO, Pascal Zuta added, “Health systems are overloaded with point solutions and managing technology integration can take away from time spent delivering care. Meanwhile, patients experiencing episodes of care often feel lonely and confused as they navigate the system. Through our partnership with Zipnosis, we’re working to tackle both problems. Health systems can now rely on us to meet the full spectrum of engagement needs and provide a seamless digital patient journey -- all through a single integration.”

Zipnosis and GYANT support over 47 health systems nationwide.

About Zipnosis

Zipnosis was started to rev up the slow-moving machine of traditional healthcare. Consumers, empowered by technology, demand more from all of their experiences, including healthcare. So Zipnosis created device-agnostic virtual care that offers patients greater choice and convenience, offers providers improved efficiency, and boosts the bottom line for health organizations.

About GYANT

GYANT, the patient connection and relationship management company, drives more meaningful patient-doctor engagements while improving care utilization and pathways. Leveraging its customizable, artificial intelligence-enabled platform, which integrates into any EHR system, GYANT creates easy to navigate and enjoyable experiences for patients that equate to cost and time savings, and improved patient conversion rates for health systems. GYANT’s unique combination of deep intelligence, physician oversight and a human-driven, empathetic approach allows health systems to solve for traditional complex care issues, ensuring that patients receive the right care – anytime and anywhere, increasing engagement, trust and loyalty along their entire healthcare journey.