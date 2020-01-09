Undertone and Spaceback Announce Partnership To "Socialize" Programmatic Advertising

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Undertone announced today that it has partnered with Spaceback, the first platform to deliver the engagement of social with the efficiencies of programmatic advertising by dynamically converting social media posts into high impact units.

The partnership means that brands and marketers will be able to automatically produce creative based on social media posts, which ensure unparalleled engagement of users, within minutes. Moreover, this new capability will enable marketers to easily update creative messaging during a campaign flight.

Spaceback will enable Undertone clients to effectively cut creative production times and costs, while delivering more effective and engaging advertising. This first to market partnership further solidifies Undertone’s expansive Synchronized Digital Branding platform through offering innovative products to clients.

“Spaceback has closed the gap between the impact of social advertising and the limits of display, offering new efficiencies to all Undertone clients,” said Dan Aks, Undertone President. “Our partnership with Spaceback enables brands to overlay social media on top of their branded creative content, allowing them to synchronize their messaging across multiple touch points with their customers.”

"When the inventors of social display and the industry leaders in high-impact form a partnership, you get the first ever social, high-impact offering,” said Casey Saran, CEO and Co-Founder of Spaceback. “Our integration instantly converts social media posts into dynamic high-impact ads that are optimized to capture attention through familiar experiences. Brands get more value out of their social media presence while increasing the efficiency of their paid media spend. It's the best of both worlds."

About Undertone:

Undertone provides cutting-edge technology solutions for the world’s leading brands. Its proprietary Synchronized Digital Branding combines data, distribution and creative to deliver cohesive stories across all critical touchpoints: screens, platforms and a transparent, customizable list of elite publishers. The AI-driven platform eliminates fragmentation, delivers much-needed revenue for publishers and, most importantly, ensures brand messaging is contextually relevant. Undertone creates stunning campaigns that align with KPIs—always with beautiful creative and in brand-safe environments. Learn more at www.undertone.com.

About Spaceback:

Spaceback is the first platform to systematically extend the reach of social media content beyond social networks to achieve outstanding results for digital marketers. Its proprietary Social Display Ads are the quickest and easiest way to authentically recreate social media posts within traditional display media, enabling brands to move at the speed of culture and deliver more engaging experiences to their audience across all channels. Find out more at www.spaceback.me