Dapasoft Announces Corolar ConnectedCare, a Microsoft Teams Native Application for Clinical Communication and Collaboration

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dapasoft Inc., a leading provider of health data interoperability and clinical systems integration, today announced the launch of Corolar ConnectedCare App for Microsoft Teams. It is a secure communication solution for clinician-to-clinician collaboration within the Microsoft Teams environment. With Corolar ConnectedCare App, clinicians can easily access patient data from EHRs like MEDITECH, Epic, Cerner, and more within the proven and secure Microsoft Teams collaboration framework. Corolar ConnectedCare will help address immediate and urgent challenges like transitions between care settings and fragmented care through improved clinical integration, by providing the right data securely at a care team’s fingertips.

“We are excited to bring new capabilities to Canadian clinicians for integrated patient care using Microsoft Teams,” said Michael Lonsway, Dapasoft’s President. “Healthcare is changing across Canada, and we see many organizations looking to Microsoft Teams as a secure platform for care coordination. We are excited to launch Corolar ConnectedCare to support clinician-to-clinician collaboration for integrated, patient-centred healthcare across the continuum.”

Using Corolar ConnectedCare, clinicians can easily view their roster of patients and detailed patient chart information within Microsoft Teams (e.g., visit details, vitals, diagnosis, medications, lab results, clinical documents, etc.).

Corolar ConnectedCare extends the reach of care collaboration with support for mobile devices, desktop application or secure browsers.

Patient information can be shared within authorized multidisciplinary healthcare teams to collaborate securely and provide more efficient patient-centric care.

Bot framework within Microsoft Teams provides advanced searching and proactive notifications for important clinical events.

Peter Jones, Healthcare Industry Lead for Microsoft Canada, said, “The ability to integrate electronic health data into Microsoft Teams from EHRs has been a key ask of Canadian healthcare providers. Corolar ConnectedCare App for Teams is launching at a critical time when many Ontario Health Teams are looking to Microsoft Teams. Because of Dapasoft’s strong healthcare footprint in Canada and Microsoft technology capabilities we continue to strengthen our partnership with Dapasoft to modernize Canadian healthcare.”

About Dapasoft Inc.

Dapasoft is pioneering the future of healthcare applications and health data interoperability. Headquartered in Toronto, Dapasoft is trusted by North American healthcare providers, payors and application developers to power their solutions everyday, integrating a wide variety of EHR, EMR and other clinical and analytics systems.

About Corolar

Corolar is an award-winning Interoperability Platform that can be deployed to your public cloud instance and gives you sophisticated integration features and unmatched control and ownership. Our solution is architected to maximize autonomy, control and data sovereignty. Corolar enables you to develop, deploy, execute, manage and monitor integration processes and flows that connect multiple endpoints so that they can work together.