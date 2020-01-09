Boxlight and Central Technologies are Selected by Shelby County Schools as Approved Providers of Interactive Panel Displays

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shelby County Schools (SCS) in Tennessee have chosen Boxlight Corporation’s (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) ProColor flat panel displays for use in its classrooms. The district has also selected Central Technologies, a leading technology solutions provider, as its approved provider of Boxlight’s interactive flat panel displays. This contract is expected to generate $1MM in revenue for Boxlight.

Shelby County Schools is Tennessee’s largest public school district and is among the 25 largest public school districts in the United States. Formerly comprised of two smaller districts, Memphis City Schools and Shelby County Schools, the district now serves over 100,000 students in more than 200 schools. They searched for, and found in Boxlight, truly innovative, ahead-of-the-curve technology solutions that will integrate seamlessly and consistently across every instructional space in the district.

The ProColor interactive flat panel displays bring touch technology and collaboration to life on high-definition and ultra high-definition LED flat panel Android displays. The ProColor displays make whole-classroom engagement and collaboration possible, allowing up to 20 simultaneous single-point touch users, as well as offering a higher contrast display that makes it possible to see the panel clearly from anywhere in the classroom.

“In response to the Shelby County solicitation for classroom technology offerings, Central Technologies and Boxlight identified best-in-class solutions to support Shelby County’s vision as a student-centered district that is committed to having their students’ college and career ready,” said Boxlight CEO Mark Elliott. “By selecting Boxlight, Shelby County schools can be assured they have access to outstanding products that will support greater collaboration between teachers and students – collaboration that will help prepare them for the 21st century workforce.”

About Central Technologies: Central Technologies is a leading technology solutions partner dedicated to delivering comprehensive and innovative solutions to its customers. The company combines cutting edge technology and a drive for excellent service to provide the best possible portfolio of solutions for schools, libraries, municipalities and small businesses. In addition, Central Technologies has been successfully involved in the E-Rate program for over 15 years, working with a diverse group of schools and libraries, including rural and urban, large and small, and supporting every type of demographic. For more information visit http://www.centralinc.com.

About Boxlight Corporation: Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of technology solutions for the global learning market. The company aims to improve learning and engagement in classrooms and to help educators enhance student outcomes, by developing the products they need. The company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite including software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com.

