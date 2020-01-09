British Centres for Business Announced as Delivery Partner of Capita in the Middle East

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capital Scaling Partner (CSP), the start-up development business of Capita plc, has appointed The British Centres for Business (BCB) as its delivery partner in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), supporting its growth and interests in the Middle East.

The BCB provides professional support and market entry services in the UAE for UK companies, including assistance and guidance through their unique incubator platform. Part of OCO Global, the specialist Trade and Investment advisory firm, BCB has well established networks throughout the Middle Eastern Region.

With a focus on the development of start-up tech-focused firms, CSP’s growing portfolio of companies matches BCB’s experience in supporting quality UK businesses in UAE. BCB has already helped more than 40 companies to set up in the region since 2014 and has provided general export advice to a further 300 companies, generating in excess of £50 million.

Three of CSP’s tech-focused portfolio companies are currently benefiting from the BCB’s services which is linking them to potential investors, clients and regulators in the UAE. These are:

Munnypot – a software provider enabling financial institutions to offer a fully tailored, digital financial advice solution

Artificial – an AI-driven platform that digitises the end to end quote, bind and issue process for commercial insurance

Dragonfly AI – an artificial intelligence company which shows where human attention is drawn on any visual content

Speaking about the partnership, BCB’s CEO Joe Hepworth said: “Like Capita we have vast experience in helping companies, grow, develop and expand their innovative services and products within global markets. Through our new partnership with CSP we are directly supporting some of the UK’s most exciting early stage tech companies and it’s clear that this resonates in the Middle East where there has been a conscious effort to encourage technology and innovation.

“The UAE has actively taken steps to make it a desirable location for tech investment, through its Vision 2021 strategy and it has targeted the region as not only a favorable destination for investors but also as an attractive prospect for the world’s best talent. Over the last 5 years, I have overseen more than 300 trade and export projects, and, in that time, there has been a clear shift in the UAE to focus on the development of a knowledge-based economy. The interest and traction we have seen for the three companies who have visited the region so far, reflects this evolution within its economy and is strong barometer of the opportunities that lie ahead.”

John Downes, Partner at CSP said: “We are delighted by our partnership with BCB in the UAE, and we are excited by the opportunity to bring cutting edge technology propositions to this market."

The BCB is a business-to-business professional services company established with the mandate to provide operational support and market entry services in the UAE to British companies. The BCB works alongside the British government to deliver on-demand trade services, providing practical assistance, guidance and orientation for UK exporters. The BCB is part of trade & foreign investment advisory firm OCO Global (www.ocoglobal.com).

Capita plc is a consulting, digital services and software business headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange. Capita is driven by its purpose: to create better outcomes – for employees, clients and customers, suppliers and partners, investors, and society.

Capita Scaling Partner is the start-up development business of Capita. CSP partners with start-ups to help them scale, providing them with strategic access to our network of clients, suppliers, investors and subject matter experts to support long-term sustainable growth. Through its portfolio companies, CSP brings relevant and executable innovation to large corporate and government entities.

Munnypot was created to make financial advice available to everyone. Not just the wealthy. Not just in the UK. Not just investors. People—from all walks of life, the world over—use our proprietary technology to buy the core financial products they need, via any device. And as and when changes need making, Munnypot is there to facilitate the regulated financial advice, simple or complex, that your end client’s value. Given that all the technology is under the hood, the selection and purchasing experience for your end clients is transparent, engaging and free of hassle—from start to finish.

Dragonfly AI is a predictive Visual Analytics Platform showing what the human brain sees first enabling organisations and brands to optimise the performance of moving, static, digital or physical content. Dragonfly gives brands the power to instantly predict, analyse and influence human attention.