Aro Biotherapeutics and Ionis Enter Licensing and Collaboration Agreement Focused on Cell-Specific Delivery of Antisense Oligonucleotides

Aro Biotherapeutics Company announces it has entered a licensing and collaboration agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the leader in RNA-targeted therapeutics, through which Ionis will use Aro's CENTYRIN™ technology to develop targeted cell- and tissue- specific delivery of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs). Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will collaborate to create unique ASO-Centyrin conjugates that are designed to achieve tissue specific, therapeutically effective gene knockdown in extra-hepatic tissues with systemic administration.

“ This important collaboration combines Aro’s strengths in protein engineering with Ionis’ leading expertise in the science of antisense technology,” said Aro Biotherapeutics Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer Karyn O’Neil, Ph.D. “ Centyrins are small, non-antibody protein scaffolds with unique stability and biochemical properties that enable effective delivery of a diverse set of conjugated drug payloads, including oligonucleotides. Ionis will leverage this unique technology to develop novel ASO-Centyrin combination drug candidates targeting a variety of diseases with high unmet medical need.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies have agreed to jointly work towards advancing a defined number of ASO-Centyrin drug conjugates. Aro will be responsible for Centyrin discovery and will collaborate with Ionis to create lead ASO-Centyrin drug conjugates for further development. Ionis will be responsible for development and will have global commercialization rights for each ASO-Centyrin drug conjugate. The parties will also collaborate on additional discovery programs. Aro will receive an upfront cash payment, funding to support R&D efforts, and payments associated with the achievement of specific development and commercial milestones, up to $1.4B. In addition, Aro will receive royalties on net sales.

“ We are excited to partner with Ionis, the premier company in antisense drug discovery and development. The collaboration sets the path for creating a new class of innovative medicines with the potential to selectively target ASOs to tissues where the disease occurs, thereby creating more potent drugs,” stated Sue Dillon, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aro Biotherapeutics.

“ Through Ionis’ dedication to innovation and to further advancing our antisense technology, we have produced a broad pipeline of potentially transformational medicines for patients,” noted C. Frank Bennett, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Ionis Pharmaceuticals. “ We have now entered this licensing and collaboration agreement with Aro to enable our scientists to expand our technology to an even broader array of disease areas – with a goal of providing new treatment options to patients in need.”

Building a Pipeline of Life Changing Therapies

Centyrins are small, structurally simple, ultra-stable, highly soluble proteins. These characteristics enable the discovery of medicines with new mechanisms of action for cancer and other devastating diseases. This first-of-its-kind combination of properties is designed to address unmet medical needs by targeting drug payloads in high concentration to the site of disease, while lowering the toxicity to non-target organs. The company holds an exclusive worldwide license for research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of Centyrin protein therapeutics.

Aro is a biotechnology company focused on the research and development of a new generation of protein biologics called Centyrins. The company is developing a wholly-owned pipeline of Centyrins for oncology and immunology, and is working with leaders in the industry on leveraging Centyrins for tissue specific targeting of therapeutics, including nucleic acid drugs for a diverse set of diseases. For more information, visit www.arobiotx.com.

CENTYRIN™ is a trademark of Johnson & Johnson.​