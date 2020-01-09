NAFCU Announces Partnership With HABIT Advisors to Offer Anti-Harassment and Anti-Bias Training to Credit Unions

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NAFCU Services announced today that HABIT has become the newest preferred partner to join their program serving the credit union community. The partnership was approved following a rigorous, independent review and voting process by credit union executives. Through this partnership, credit unions will have access to anti-harassment and anti-bias training.

“With the unprecedented social momentum for more accepting and inclusive workplaces, credit unions will need to revisit their legacy diversity and sexual harassment policies. We want them to have the best resources for anti-harassment and anti-bias training,” said Randy Salser, president of NAFCU Services. “HABIT’s renowned leadership team was the obvious choice for the latest in culture change and training. We are thrilled to welcome HABIT as our new preferred partner.”

Helena Cawley, president of HABIT commented, “Anti-sexual harassment and diversity training is necessary for all workplaces today, including credit unions. HABIT works with organizations to drive awareness and culture change, while creating customized in-person training programs. Our goal is to be relevant, supportive, and impactful for your business.”

About NAFCU Services

NAFCU Services connects forward-thinking credit unions to the best business partners. These vetted companies offer the latest in technology, security, risk management, and many other solutions. For more information, visit www.nafcu.org/nafcuservices and connect on Twitter @NAFCUServices. NAFCU Services Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU).

About HABIT Advisors, LLC

Many companies want to do better in the era of #MeToo and Time’s Up, but having an anti-sexual harassment policy or a diversity initiative simply isn’t enough. HABIT understands that we need to move intentionally and systematically to create a more respectful, inclusive, and productive work culture. Without better tools to move forward, change will not happen. Our services support three core areas: Anti-Sexual Harassment Training, Diversity and Inclusion Training, and Bystander Intervention Training.