Nonpartisan Homeland Security Experts Group Forges New Partnership with MITRE

MCLEAN, Va. & BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MITRE now supports the Homeland Security Experts Group (HSEG), an independent, nonpartisan group of homeland security and counterterrorism experts that educates the public and informs government leadership, including the Secretary of Homeland Security.

HSEG was formerly known as the Aspen Homeland Security Group and was affiliated with the Aspen Institute. It will retain its previous leadership and independence as it continues its work with the support and resources of MITRE. Former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff and former California Congresswoman Jane Harman will continue as HSEG co-chairs. U.S. Army veteran Rob Walker leads the group as executive director.

“ Threats today are more varied, complicated, and digital than they were when the Department of Homeland Security was formed,” said Chertoff. “ HSEG is an important resource to government leaders confronted with an ever-changing threat landscape. We address topics from the ground truth, not political corners.”

A trusted partner to the homeland security enterprise for more than a decade, HSEG publishes white papers, position statements, and op-eds on emerging threats to the homeland and convenes twice a year for strategic conferences. The group will continue to conduct in-depth research and elevate the conversation on homeland security threats and risks. Experts remain available to offer background and commentary to the news media.

“ HSEG's strength is the collective experience of its members, most of whom served in key policy roles during and after 9/11,” said Harman. “ It provides the opportunity to share that experience and new ideas on a nonpartisan basis with the Secretary of Homeland Security and key leaders across the homeland and national security mission.”

As a leader in research and innovation in the national and homeland security sectors, MITRE embraces robust conversation and informed, independent perspectives fostered by the HSEG that advance the public interest.

“ We are honored this nationally recognized collaboration of homeland security experts has chosen MITRE as their partner in this critical work,” said Jason Providakes, MITRE president and CEO. “ HSEG members will benefit from MITRE’s expertise in national security, homeland security, cyber, and critical infrastructure. “

Examples of HSEG’s previous work include Statement on Ongoing Russian Election Interference; Support for Efforts to Authorize the Department of Homeland Security; and Statement of Support for FISA 702 Reauthorization.

About Homeland Security Experts Group

The Homeland Security Experts Group (HSEG) is an independent, nonpartisan group of homeland security policy and counter-terrorism experts who convene periodically to discuss issues in depth, share information and ideas with the Secretary of Homeland Security and other policymakers, increase awareness of the evolving risks facing our nation, and help make our country safer. The Homeland Security Experts Group is co-chaired by former Secretary of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff and former Congresswoman Jane Harman. HSEG, while independent in its operations and pursuits, is administered by The MITRE Corporation. For more information, visit www.homelandsecurityexperts.org.

About MITRE

MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

MITRE has been a trusted partner to the homeland security enterprise for more than a decade. In 2009, MITRE was selected to operate the Homeland Security Systems Engineering and Development Institute (HSSEDITM), a federally funded research and development center sponsored by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) through its Science and Technology Directorate. Through HSSEDI, MITRE has led research focused on solving DHS’s highest priority challenges in counterterrorism, aviation security, border security, enforcing immigration laws, safeguarding cyberspace and strengthening emergency preparedness.