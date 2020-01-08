Chase Introduces New Cardmember Benefits With Lyft and DoorDash

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chase is partnering with Lyft and DoorDash to introduce travel and dining benefits for Chase Sapphire®, Freedom®, Slate® and Ink® cardmembers. Beginning January 12, millions of Chase cardmembers will be able to unlock new value, including Sapphire Reserve® cardmembers, who will automatically earn 10x total points on every Lyft ride through March 2022 and will receive up to 15% off rides and other benefits with a complimentary year of Lyft’s new membership program – Lyft Pink. Plus, Sapphire Reserve cardmembers will earn up to $120 in statement credits on DoorDash purchases.

“We’ve heard from our cardmembers that food delivery and rideshare are increasingly becoming part of their daily lives and spending in these areas has grown particularly since the launch of Sapphire Reserve,” said Catherine Hogan, President of Chase Branded Cards. “We are thrilled to partner with travel and dining industry leaders, Lyft and DoorDash, to continue to build on the unique offerings we know our cardmembers love and seamlessly bring new benefits right to cardmembers’ fingertips.”

Rewarded for Lyft Rides

New benefits with Lyft, the mobility leader in the U.S. and one of the largest and fastest growing multimodal transportation networks, include:

Earning more points with rides: Sapphire Reserve cardmembers will automatically earn 10x total points every time they use their card for a Lyft ride, through March 2022. Sapphire Preferred, Chase Freedom, Freedom Unlimited, Freedom Student and Ink cardmembers will automatically earn 5x total points or cash back every time they take a Lyft ride, through March 2022.

Sapphire Reserve cardmembers will automatically earn 10x total points every time they use their card for a Lyft ride, through March 2022. Sapphire Preferred, Chase Freedom, Freedom Unlimited, Freedom Student and Ink cardmembers will automatically earn 5x total points or cash back every time they take a Lyft ride, through March 2022. Complimentary Lyft Pink, currently valued at $239: Sapphire Reserve cardmembers can activate to receive one year of Lyft’s new membership program, Lyft Pink, and enjoy preferred pricing and an elevated experience. Membership perks include up to 15% off car rides, relaxed cancellations, priority airport pickups, and up to three free 30-minute bike and scooter rides per month.

“At Lyft we are obsessed with creating a best-in-class experience for our riders - whether that’s unparalleled service, elevated rides or ultimate rewards. With Chase we have the opportunity to take travel benefits to the next level and expand our network giving riders the flexibility and rewards from the brands they know and love,” said Heather Freeland, Lyft’s VP of Product Marketing and Marketing Operations.

Benefits When Ordering with DoorDash

DoorDash is the nation's leading on-demand food platform and since the launch of DashPass, DoorDash’s subscription service, in August 2018, DashPass has become the largest subscription service in the industry with more than 1.5 million active subscribers.

Statement credits: In addition to already earning 3x points on DoorDash as dining purchases, Sapphire Reserve cardmembers can earn statement credits of up to $60 in 2020 and $60 in 2021 on DoorDash purchases, no activation required.

In addition to already earning 3x points on DoorDash as dining purchases, Sapphire Reserve cardmembers can earn statement credits of up to $60 in 2020 and $60 in 2021 on DoorDash purchases, no activation required. Complimentary DashPass valued at over $100: As previously announced, Chase Sapphire Reserve® and Preferred® cardmembers will have access to complimentary DashPass for a minimum of one year*, valued at over $100. Chase Freedom®, Freedom Unlimited®, Freedom Student® and Slate® cardmembers will receive complimentary DashPass for the first three months**, followed by a 50% discount price at the current rate for the next nine months. Cardmembers will need to activate by December 31, 2021.

“We launched DashPass to provide our customers with a unique offering that brings them added convenience, discovery, and significant cost savings,” said Keith Yandell, DoorDash’s Chief Business & Legal Officer. “Further integrating DashPass into Chase’s Sapphire Reserve benefits, following our recently announced offering of complimentary DashPass for Chase cardmembers, demonstrates our commitment to bring amplified value to our customers and Chase cardholders. We are excited to expand our partnership with Chase and look forward to growing our industry-leading DashPass subscriber base.”

Enjoying All Sapphire Reserve Provides

Sapphire Reserve cardmembers will continue to have access to all of the benefits they already enjoy, including:

Premium Rewards – Worldwide:

$300 annual travel credit

3X points per $1 spent on travel and dining purchases worldwide

$100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✔®

Maximum Redemption Value and Flexibility:

Points are worth 50% more value in travel redemptions through Chase Ultimate Rewards – for example, 50,000 points are worth $750 toward travel

Unique Access:

Complimentary Priority Pass™ Select lounge access, valued at $429

In addition to having access to valuable travel protections, including Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Trip Delay Reimbursement, Travel and Emergency Assistance Services, Travel Accident Insurance and more.

The annual fee for the Chase Sapphire Reserve card will be $550 beginning January 12, 2020. Existing cardmembers will be notified of the change and see the updated fee on their next renewal date after April 1, 2020.

More information on the Lyft benefits can be found here, and for more information on the DoorDash benefits visit here.

*Complimentary DashPass Subscription for Chase Sapphire Reserve and Preferred cardmembers: Your Chase Sapphire account will receive one complimentary DashPass subscription from DoorDash for at least 12 months when the subscription is activated by 12/31/21. After the DashPass discounted period ends, you can choose to continue to be enrolled and charged the then current monthly DashPass rate. Subscription will be registered in the name of the primary cardmember or an authorized user, whoever activates the benefit first. To receive the subscription benefits, the primary cardmember or authorized user(s) must first add their Chase Sapphire card as payment method in the DoorDash mobile application, and then click the activation button. Benefits of DashPass from DoorDash include no delivery fees on orders that total over $12 (amount subject to change - see DoorDash site for current minimum); however service fees and other fees on food orders will apply.

**Complimentary DashPass Subscription for Chase Freedom®, Freedom Unlimited®, Freedom Student® and Slate® cardmembers: Your credit card account will receive one complimentary 3 month DashPass from DoorDash when the subscription is activated by 12/31/21. After your complimentary period ends, you’ll be automatically enrolled for 9 months at 50% off the then current monthly DashPass rate. After the DashPass discounted period ends, you will continue to be enrolled and charged the then current monthly DashPass rate. You can cancel at any time on the DoorDash mobile application. Subscription will be registered in the name of the primary cardmember or an authorized user, whoever activates the benefit first. To receive the subscription benefits, the primary cardmember or authorized user(s) must first add their eligible Chase credit card as payment method in the DoorDash mobile application, and then click the activation button. Benefits of DashPass from DoorDash include no delivery fees on orders that total over $12 (amount subject to change - see DoorDash site for current minimum); however service fees and other fees on food orders will apply.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation, and is available to 95 percent of the United States population as well as select cities in Canada. Lyft is committed to effecting positive change for our cities and making cities more livable for everyone through initiatives that bridge transportation gaps, and by promoting transportation equity through shared rides, bikeshare systems, electric scooters, and public transit partnerships.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.8 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: Nearly 5,000 branches in 32 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.