Tapestry, Inc. Announces $100,000 Gift From the Coach Foundation to Australian Relief Efforts

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, today announced that the Company’s Coach Foundation would be making a US$100,000 gift (approximately A$145,000) to Australian bushfire relief efforts. The gift will be made to the Australian Red Cross through the Foundation’s Fund at CAF America for relief and recovery efforts that are supporting people affected by Australia’s bushfire crisis.

In addition, the Company has a matching gift program for employees in North America and will match employee contributions to the Australian Red Cross or to a qualified relief organization of their choice through the Coach and the kate spade new york Foundations.

“Our hearts go out to the countless number of people affected by the bushfires,” said Jide Zeitlin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tapestry, Inc. and Chairman of the Coach Foundation. “While what has been lost cannot be replaced, we want to help the affected communities repair and rebuild in the wake of this disaster.”

Tapestry, Inc. is a New York-based house of modern luxury lifestyle brands. The Company’s portfolio includes Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. Our Company and our brands are founded upon a creative and consumer-led view of luxury that stands for inclusivity and approachability. Each of our brands are unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies. Tapestry and its brands: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, today have 43 stores and over 500 team members in Australia. To learn more about Tapestry, please visit www.tapestry.com. The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPR.

About The Coach Foundation

Founded in 2008, the Coach Foundation brings Coach’s philanthropic initiatives to life. To date it has granted more than $50 million to nonprofit partners all over the world.